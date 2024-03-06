An old couple has gone viral on social media after a video of them surfaced online, leaving many people in their feelings

The clip of the adorable duo has received many views along with thousands of likes and comments on TikTok

Netizens were in awe of the pair as they rushed to the comments section to gush over the couple

One couple's display of love and affection in a TikTok video has left many people in their feelings, and the clip went viral on social media.

A cute old couple standing in the street while holding hands in a TikTok video. Image:@asanda_slender

Source: TikTok

Elderly couple inspires many

The video shared by @asanda_slender on TikTok shows the elderly couple standing in the street while having a conversation. The man held his wife's hands as he spoke to her. The old woman stood and stared at her husband. As the clip progressed, the elderly lady smiled at her man as he rubbed her hands, leaving many social media users in awe.

The adorable pair's clip attracted over 121K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments within a few hours of its publication on the video platform.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to couple's video

Social media users loved the couple's clip as they flocked to the comments section to gush over the pair while others poked fun at themselves.

Madrina said:

"POPI act, If they were my grandparents ngingakubophisa."

Makini wrote:

"I can imagine when they both see this, and she has been condemning her grandkids to stay away from boys."

Lonwabo added:

"It's clear I have to be 75+ to find true love, now I must be able to potato."

Tommy-n commented:

"Believe me when I say Papa was a game boy, a full speck during his young age."

Innozulu

"This guy still got game."

Source: Briefly News