Dineo Ranaka has deleted all her pots on her Instagram page

The media personality has been facing many personal battles that it seems she decided to go MIA from social media

The singer has also neglected her podcast, which was left right when it was making a killing

Dineo Ranaka suddenly deleted her Instagram posts and stopped updating her podcast. Images: Facebook/ Dineo Ranaka and Twitter/ dineoranaka

Dineo Ranaka has seemingly gone MIA after erasing all her posts on Instagram. The former Kaya 959 host had a difficult 2023, where she battled mental health issues and was later axed from her job. She has now also stopped updating her steamy podcast.

Dineo Ranaka wipes Instagram feed

It appears that Dineo Ranaka has either archived or wiped all her posts from Instagram for good.

The singer/ radio personality, who was on the brink of success from her podcast, has seemingly gone missing in action without a trace on social media.

In 2023, Dineo spoke candidly about her struggles with her mental health, which led her to check herself into a mental institution. It may be that her sudden absence is a form of rehabilitation from triggers and negativity.

On the other hand, as it's common practice for public figures to clear their social media feeds to introduce a new phase or project, it begs the question of what tricks Dineo could have up her sleeve.

Ranaka sisters reconnect after a year

Her supporters aren't the only people who've received the silent treatment from Dineo Ranaka; at some point, even her family too.

Briefly News previously reported that Dineo and her sisters, Manaka and Mpumi, had not been on speaking terms for about a year.

The sisters revealed that it was a family event that led them to break the ice and start talking again, saying it was an emotional moment for everyone:

"We have just started talking after a year of not speaking. Everyone was in tears; we were talking and bonding. There are unresolved issues, but we love each other."

Dineo Ranaka sued over unpaid debt

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the details behind Dineo Ranaka's drama with MSC Cruise SA over her unpaid cruise debt.

This after the media personality hosted her infamous Cruise with Dineo and Friends, which reportedly left many attendees unhappy.

