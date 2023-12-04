The Ranaka sisters, Mpumi, Manaka, and Dineo revealed that they haven't been on good terms

The famous sisters opened up about their fallout and not talking for a year

The ladies revealed that their father's birthday brought them together

Dineo, Manaka, and Mpumi Ranaka said their father's birthday party reunited them after not speaking for a year. Image: StellaArtoisZA

Source: Twitter

Despite being thick as thieves, the Ranaka sisters have not been on good terms with one another. Dineo, Manaka, and Mpumi opened up about how they had not spoken for a year and how their father's birthday get-together helped them reconnect.

Ranaka sisters open up about not talking

On camera, the Ranaka sisters, despite their feistiness, appear to be the closest siblings in the entertainment industry. Their bond is always evident through the support they show each other but they recently revealed that they haven't been the best of friends.

According to ZiMoja, Dineo, Manaka, and Mpumi hadn't been talking for a year but finally reconnected at their father's 80th birthday get-together:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

God works in mysterious ways. We have just started talking slightly because of our dad, after a year of not speaking.

At the end of that evening, everyone was in tears, we were talking and bonding. There are unresolved issues but we love each other."

Manaka Ranaka shows love to Dineo

Despite their quarrels, the Ranaka sisters' love and support for one another are unmatched.

After recently checking herself out of a mental facility, Dineo opened up about her struggles with depression and her mental health. Manaka showed love to her baby sister in an Instagram post, saying she was proud of her:

"THANK YOU FOR FIGHTING!!! Tsela Sweu."

Their brother, Ranaka, also showed love to the singer after she opened up about her struggle with her mental health:

Brothers should always be a phone call away #DineoRanaka"

Dineo Ranaka praises DJ Hazel

In a recent report, Briefly News revealed the heartwarming encounter Dineo Ranaka had with DJ Hazel.

The Dineo's Diary star opened up about the humbling experience, where both ladies encouraged unity and sisterhood among women:

"Trust your humility and ask for help. Help is always willing to help, ONLY if it is truly needed. Also, women really do support each other."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News