The bail hearing for the five men implicated in the Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes murder took place on 14 March at the Durban Magistrate's Court

Only three of the two men accused proceeded with theirs, while the other two have yet to apply

Proceedings in the bail hearing will resume on Monday, 18 March, and one of the accused, a taxi owner, strongly disagrees with the charges against him

The bail hearing for the five men who were arrested for the murders of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane will resume on Monday.

The 5 men accused of murdering AKA will return to court on Monday for the bail hearing. Image: @akaworldwide

5 suspects return to court for bail hearing

The bail hearing for the five murder suspects implicated in the murder of the rapper and his friend took place on 14 March at the Durban Magistrate’s Court.

Only three accused men applied for bail, and they are Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi, Siyanda Myeza, and Lindokuhle Ndimande.

The other two, Lindelani Ndimade and Mziwethemba Gwabeni, did not proceed with the bail application.

Taxi owner denies involvement in AKA's murder

Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanaz, a taxi owner, strongly disagrees with the charges against him. According to The Witness KZN, the businessman submitted a 100-page affidavit stating why he must be granted bail and why he was wrongfully arrested.

Mkhwanazi said he has a pregnant wife that he needs to support. He also stated how much he earns monthly for his taxi business.

The suspect revealed that he was out on bail for a murder that happened in December. When he was interrogated, he was shocked to find out that he was a suspect in the murder of AKA and Tibz.

"I told the police that I had nothing to do with the AKA murder."

Proceedings in the bail hearing will resume on Monday, 18 March 2024.

Extradition case for 2 Eswatini accused postponed

In a previous report from Briefly News, AKA and Tibz's murder investigation is facing a new delay as the extradition case for suspects Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande is postponed to 20 March 2024.

According to the reports, the case was postponed due to missing documents from South African authorities. Fans expressed frustration over the slow progress, demanding swift justice for the rapper and his friend.

