The Gcaba family has responded to allegations that Mfundo Gcaba paid R800K to Mziwethemba Gwabeni for AKA's hit, stating the money was from a legitimate business deal

Social media users are sceptical, demanding more evidence to prove it was a business transaction and calling for a breakdown of the payment

Some believe the Gcaba brothers facilitated the hit and that they owe Anele Tembe's family a favour

The Gcaba family has responded to the allegations that Mfundo Gcaba paid R800K to Mziwethemba Gwabeni for AKA's hit. The popular KZN family issued a statement debunking the claims.

The Gcaba family has issued a statement denying the recent allegations.

Gcaba family explains why Mfundo sent R800K to Gwabeni

The ongoing AKA murder investigation recently saw prominent KZN businessman Mfundo Gcaba being named as the paymaster in the case. Per the bank statements shared in the Durban Magistrate court last week, Gcaba deposited R800K into Gwabeni's account and the money was later shared among the suspected hitmen.

According to a post shared by the popular entertainment blog MDN News on X, the popular family issued a statement debunking the allegations. The statement noted that the money was from a legitimate business deal between the two families. Part of the statement read:

"Mfundo is an adult and is a successful businessman involved in various sectors, including coal mining and the taxi industry. It is important to note that financial transactions between him and Mr Gwabeni were purely for business purposes. These numerous transactions over a long period of time can be verified through bank records and were neither unique nor isolated."

Fans weigh in on the Gcaba family's statement

Social media users are not buying the statement that the KZN business tycoons issued. many said they wanted more evidence to prove that it was a business transaction.

@Thims_twinkie said:

"Kodwa the accused said he was a security at his company and that R800k was to make up for all the times he worked without getting paid. Gcaba must confirm or deny. If it's a new explanation then we have a problem. "

@RicoDubz19 added:

"We want a statement on exactly what services or service was completed for a payment of 800k! The Gcaba family must break down exactly how they landed on a 800k payment!!! Any business that pays 800k without receipts is a shady business! They must get audited immediately!!!"

@bheki1968 said:

"These are lies Gcaba brothers facilitated the hit."

@bheki1968 commented:

"The Gcaba brothers owes Tembe a favour and that favour was settled."

@DaveGembe wrote:

"This Gcaba family thinks police NPA and us are fools. They confirmed that, indeed, they paid inkabi R800k. They must tell us what the money was for and stop bidding for public sympathy. General Mkhwanazi phuthuma ngalapho, and at least they know their fate in case they resist."

