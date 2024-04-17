It has been reported that the police have no sufficient evidence to arrest Mfundo Gcaba in connection to AKA and Tibz's murder

The businessman was wound up in the investigation after it was revealed that he deposited R800K in one of the accused's bank account before the hit

Though Gcaba insists that the payment was purely for business purposes, Mzansi has lost hope that the case will ever be solved

Mfundo Gcaba may walk free as police have no evidence to charge him in AKA's murder. Images: akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

The KwaZulu-Natal businessman implicated in AKA and Tibz's murder might walk away a free man after it was reported that there's no sufficient evidence to arrest him. This after Mfundo Gcaba was questioned about the suspicious R800K payment, which he swore had no connection to the high-profile murder.

Could Mfundo Gcaba walk free from AKA murder case?

Weeks into the high-profile murder trial of the slain Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, it seems one of the accused might walk free.

Mfundo Gcaba has been at odds with the police since the investigation into his alleged involvement in the case.

Briefly News reported that the businessman deposited R800K into Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni's bank account before the murder. Gwabeni is said to have distributed the funds among his co-conspirators.

However, after insisting that the money was for business purposes between the men, Sunday World reported that the police did not have concrete evidence to arrest and question Gcaba.

This after it was alleged that Bheki Cele and the SAPS feared getting on the Gcaba family's bad side. The cops also believe that there are more powerful forces involved in the assassination.

Mzansi weighs in on AKA's murder trial

Netizens are growing concerned by the direction the trial is headed, convinced that it may face the same fate as Senzo Meyiwa's never-ending trial:

JACOB_SOAB said:

"Bheki Cele and Jacky Selebi - same WhatsApp group. Both admins in organised crime."

matlhapa_abbey wasn't surprised:

"It was always going to be the case; no surprise at all. This is precisely going to be like Senzo Meyiwa's case."

Ketso28 wrote:

"Whoever believed that a Gcaba sibling would one day get arrested for this case was daydreaming shame."

Dingswayo_N posted:

"Case taking another twist and turn."

Gretchen_Ndou responded:

"Senzo Meyiwa case Part 2."

