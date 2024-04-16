The Senzo Meyiwa trial continued this week at the Pretoria High Court, with a new witness expected to take the stand

The murder trial faced a postponement of three weeks and continued on Tuesday, 16 April

South Africans are now starting to show little interest in the case because of the constant delays

The highly-publicised murder trial, which previously gripped the nation, resumed this week. However, online interest from South Africans has decreased because many argue that the case is struggling to progress towards prosecution.

Senzo Meyiwa's trial faced a delay of three weeks. Image: Phill Magakoe/Anesh Debiky

Source: Getty Images

Senzo Meyiwa's trial continues this week

The state is reportedly looking to call in a new witness to take the stand in the Senzo Meyiwa trial, which resumed on Monday, 15 April. The trial is taking place at the Pretoria High Court.

Sowetan reported that lawyers from the defence side were to begin cross-examination of ballistic expert Lt-Col Christian Mangena.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

On Wednesday, 17 April, Gideon Gouws, a cellphone data analyst, will continue his testimony.

SABC News reports: "Cellphone data analyst Gideon Gouws, who downloaded the contents from a phone allegedly found in possession of Bongani Ntanzi, continues his testimony on Wednesday."

3 week postponement ruffles Mzansi

The murder trial of the late goalie faced a postponement of three weeks. After Tuesday's appearance on 16 April, South Africans discussed the proceedings.

Netizens are now starting to show little interest in the case because of the constant delays. Here's what some people discussed:

@Lehlogonol34722 asked:

"Are we still on the Senzo Meyiwa trial, and what actually happened in that house? Or are we now on a trial about prisoners having cell phones in prison?"

@galbertyn reacted:

"Is this thing ever going to end? The poor family."

@MaabuleM said:

"June is around the corner. Mshololo is going to Thabo Bester trial, yet she's still wasting time on this case, with unnecessary adjournments."

Judge in Senzo Meyiwa case apologises for remarks on black lawyers

In a previous report from Briefly News, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng apologised for the offensive remarks he made about black lawyers. He accused black lawyers of having no ethical standards when one lawyer did not show up.

South Africans were fuming about this, and they slammed him, accusing him of being an embarrassment and biased in the case.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News