Global site navigation

Senzo Meyiwa Trial: Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng Apologises for Remarks About Black Lawyers
South Africa

Senzo Meyiwa Trial: Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng Apologises for Remarks About Black Lawyers

by  Tebogo Mokwena
  • Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng apologised for the statements he previously made about black lawyers
  • Mokgoatlheng accused black lawyers of having no ethical standards after one of the advocates representing one of the suspects in Senzo Meyiwa's trial did not show up
  • South Africans slammed him and accused him of being an embarrassment and biased in the case

PAY ATTENTION: We are on WhatsApp! Get trending news in your favourite app - FOLLOW NOW!

With nine years' experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng's comments about black lawyers upset people
Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng apologised for trash-talking black lawyers. Images: Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images via Getty Images and drbimages
Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA – Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng, who presides over the Senzo Meyiwa trial ten years after the soccer player was murdered in 2014, has apologised for the comments he made about black lawyers.

Read also

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula hands herself in at Pretoria Central Police Station

Mokgoatleng apologises for anti-black lawyers' sentiment

@Chriseldalewis posted the apology from the Senzo Meyiwa trial session on 22 March. This was after he previously accused black lawyers of not being ethical and professional when Thulani Mngomezulu failed to pitch in court earlier this week because he had another case to attend. He said that his comments were ill-advised.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Read the tweet here:

What you need to know about Senzo Meyiwa's trial

Read also

Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste allegedly kills himself, South Africans suspicious

South Africans drag Mokgoatlheng

Netizens called Mokgoatlheng out for the comments he made.

Roma said:

“Judge Ratha Mokgoatleng has celebrity tendencies. He likes the camera.”

Not Thabo Bester said:

“An application for his removal can be well entertained for being biased in favour of the state. There is enough evidence for that application because the judge has abused these attorneys for far too long.”

iBhudda said:

“That was irresponsible of him. Imagine if a white man said that. He would have lost his job. He must be fired.”

Matlho Mane said:

“This judge is an embarrassment! How many other ill-advised comments has he made from the bench in less prominent cases away from the glare of the camera?”

Thobie Sbhene said:

“Ratha must recuse himself. He is not fit for this case. He can’t hide that he is biased.”

Ntanzi's confession read in court

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Senzo Meyiwa's murder-accused Bongani Ntanzi's confession was read in court.

Read also

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa raises eyebrows with young wife in viral video

This was after Ntanzi and his co-accused, Muzi Sibiya, accused the SAPS of forcing the confessions out of them.

Mokgoatlheng ruled that they made their confessions voluntarily, and the confession was read in court.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel