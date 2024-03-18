Global site navigation

Senzo Meyiwa Trial: Inside Bongani Ntanzi’s Confession Implicating Kelly Khumalo
South Africa

Senzo Meyiwa Trial: Inside Bongani Ntanzi’s Confession Implicating Kelly Khumalo

by  Tebogo Mokwena
  • Bongani Ntanzi's confession, which he made when he was arrested for the murder of Senzo Meyiwa, was read to Magistrate Vivian Cronje
  • His confession gave details about how he received information about the alleged hit, how he met Kelly Khumalo and how the hit transpired
  • South Africans cast suspicion on his confession and said that it did not make any sense, while others commented on Kelly's involvement

Two of the accused standing trial for Senzo Meyiwa's murder confessed that Kelly Khumalo was the mastermind
Kelly Khumalo has been allegedly identified as the person behind the murder of Senzo Meyiwa. Images: Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images
PRETORIA – The confession of Bongani Ntanzi, one of the accused facing prosecution for the murder of football player Senzo Meyiwa, was read to Magistrate Vivian Cronje. The confession detailed Ntanzi's part in the murder of Meyiwa. His confession also places Kelly Khumalo in the middle of the alleged hit.

Ntanzi's confession implicates Kelly Khumalo

SABC News journalist @Chriseldalewis provided a breakdown of the confession on her X account. According to the confession, another accused, Sifiso Ntuli, contacted Ntanzi and said he received his numbers from Muzi Sibiya. They met in a hostel where Ntuli told them there was a job for them. The other suspects, Carlos Mncube and Mthokoziseni Maphisa, arrived. Maphisa then contacted Kelly Khumalo, whom Mncube called "Sistas", and discussed the hit.

Ntuli was the alleged designated driver, and Sibiya and Maphisa were the lookouts. Mncube entered the house where, armed with a gun, he demanded money and cell phones. Senzo allegedly hit Mncube with a chair, and Mncube reportedly fired two shots which hit Senzo. Ntanzi claimed that he was threatened to keep quiet about the incident. Read the full tweet here:

South Africans confused

South Africans asked questions about the contents of the confession.

Njabulo Maphanga asked:

"Why was Ntanzi threatened to keep quiet? Did he want to talk?"

Inspector_General said:

"None of the people in the house said they used a chair to attack the intruder."

Siphitiphiti Multiplies asked:

"How did Longwe and Mthokozisi manage to escape peacefully if Muzi and Maphisa were watching the area?"

Mthobisi Mkhize wanted to know:

"According to the confessions, what was the plan to kill Senzo?"

Ms LJ was lost.

"Is not make sure. There's a chair that was used?"

