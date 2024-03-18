Bongani Ntanzi's confession, which he made when he was arrested for the murder of Senzo Meyiwa, was read to Magistrate Vivian Cronje

His confession gave details about how he received information about the alleged hit, how he met Kelly Khumalo and how the hit transpired

South Africans cast suspicion on his confession and said that it did not make any sense, while others commented on Kelly's involvement

Kelly Khumalo has been allegedly identified as the person behind the murder of Senzo Meyiwa. Images: Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

PRETORIA – The confession of Bongani Ntanzi, one of the accused facing prosecution for the murder of football player Senzo Meyiwa, was read to Magistrate Vivian Cronje. The confession detailed Ntanzi's part in the murder of Meyiwa. His confession also places Kelly Khumalo in the middle of the alleged hit.

Ntanzi's confession implicates Kelly Khumalo

SABC News journalist @Chriseldalewis provided a breakdown of the confession on her X account. According to the confession, another accused, Sifiso Ntuli, contacted Ntanzi and said he received his numbers from Muzi Sibiya. They met in a hostel where Ntuli told them there was a job for them. The other suspects, Carlos Mncube and Mthokoziseni Maphisa, arrived. Maphisa then contacted Kelly Khumalo, whom Mncube called "Sistas", and discussed the hit.

Ntuli was the alleged designated driver, and Sibiya and Maphisa were the lookouts. Mncube entered the house where, armed with a gun, he demanded money and cell phones. Senzo allegedly hit Mncube with a chair, and Mncube reportedly fired two shots which hit Senzo. Ntanzi claimed that he was threatened to keep quiet about the incident. Read the full tweet here:

What you need to know about the Senzo Meyiwa trial

Sibiya and Ntanzi were among the five men arrested for the murder of Senzo Meyiwa's murder

During the trial, Ntanzi and Sibiya claimed that they were forced to confess, and a trial-within-a-trial was held

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng ruled that their confessions were valid and were made voluntarily

South Africans confused

South Africans asked questions about the contents of the confession.

Njabulo Maphanga asked:

"Why was Ntanzi threatened to keep quiet? Did he want to talk?"

Inspector_General said:

"None of the people in the house said they used a chair to attack the intruder."

Siphitiphiti Multiplies asked:

"How did Longwe and Mthokozisi manage to escape peacefully if Muzi and Maphisa were watching the area?"

Mthobisi Mkhize wanted to know:

"According to the confessions, what was the plan to kill Senzo?"

Ms LJ was lost.

"Is not make sure. There's a chair that was used?"

Kelly Khumalo could face charges in Senzo Meyiwa murder case

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo could face charges in connection with the Senzo Meyiwa murder case.

This was after two of the men accused of killing Meyiwa admitted that Kelly Khumalo ordered the hit.

The confessions divided South Africans; some believed them, and others questioned their validity.

