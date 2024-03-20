The Minister of Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, trended after pictures of him and his wife went viral

He and his wife have a 13-year age gap between them and have been married for almost a decade

Many on social media congratulated him on having a beautiful wife and jokingly roasted him about their relationship

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

Netizens were stunned by Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa's wife. Images: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Oliver Helbig

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – The Minister of Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa's wife, Georgia, caused an uproar on social media because of her youthful appearance. It was revealed that there's a 13-year age gap between the two.

Ramokgopa's young wife trends

Ramokgopa posted pictures and a video of himself and his wife on his X account, @Kgosientsho_R. In the tweet, he shares how he visited the Seaparankwe Primary School in Attridgeville to donate school uniforms, something he does annually as part of his birthday celebration. He revealed that he started the initiative in 1999 after he received his first salary as a trainee engineer.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

According to The South African, Ramokgopa and his wife have been together for 10 years, and a 13-year age gap exists.

Watch the video here:

South Africans raise eyebrows over Ramokgopa's wife

Netizens commenting on the post scratched their heads and could not help but notice how young she looked.

Mogorosi Monama asked:

“Is Sputla’s wife from Cabo Verde?”

Mhlengi Sithole asked:

“Was she not in high school in ‘99?”

Others praised the wife

Xuffler said:

“Is this your wife? She can have all the electricity. We don’t need it.”

Thato Emmanuel said:

“You have good taste, old man!”

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa promises an end to loadshedding

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Ramokgopa promised to end loadshedding by the end of this year.to end

He remarked that he would no longer be the Minister of Electricity because his portfolio exists as long as loadshedding exists.

South Africans joked that he would not be the only politician out of government after the elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News