Police Minister Bheki Cele clarified that he is not afraid of the Gcaba brothers as perpetuated on social media

Cele explained that the taxi boss he referred to in the viral clip of him and JJ Tabane is Siyabonga Getsemane from Inanda

The Police Minister explained that he does not fear anyone as he deals with criminals and thugs regularly

Police Minister Bheki Cele said he wasn't scared of the Gcaba brothers, who own a taxi business in KZN. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images

Police minister has rubbished assertions that he is scared of the taxi empire Gcaba brothers from KwaZulu-Natal.

Gcaba brothers make headlines

The Gcaba name was thrust into the headlines after one of the brothers, Sydney Mfundo Gcaba, was implicated in the AKA murder case.

According to TimesLIVE, the detective investigating Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane's murder found that Gcaba made an R800,000 payment to one of the accused, Mziwethemba Gcaba.

After the revelations, a clip of the minister telling JJ Tabane, in a 2023 interview, about a feared KZN businessman went viral, sparking speculation that Cele fears the Gcaba's.

Minister clears the confusion

Cele clarified the confusion and explained that he was talking about Inanda taxi boss Siyabonga Getsemane in the interview.

Speaking at a funeral on 6 April 2024, the Cele urged people to stop spreading misinformation.

“People on social media must stop talking about things they do not know, they must stop being stupid. I am not scared of anyone. We deal with thugs and criminals.”

South Africans not convinced

Netizens were not buying Cele's stance of not fearing the Gcabas.

@Kapa_undertaker commented:

“But he's never been in a shoot-out with thugs.”

@General_Sport7 said:

“No need to clarify, he is scared of them!”

@Kuliki_Hubs wondered:

“He says he deals with dangerous criminals, I wonder what kind of dealing he's talking about.”

Serame S Masemola asked:

“So he is scared of Getsemanes and not Gcabas?”

@SHDFoghorn31 suggested:

“Let him drop his security detail and the. Let’s see. His scared.”

Cele on police killings

In a previous Briefly News report, the Police Minister said only 36 of the 109 SAPS members killed over the past 11 months were on duty.

While briefing the media on the SAPS' takedown operations on 7 April 2024, said officers had fatally shot 150 suspects.

He added that during the period, the SAPS arrested 83 suspects in connection with the officers' killings.

