The South African Police Service has arrested one taxi patroller in Mpumalanga

The man was part of a group that recently accosted a motorist and took away his car

South Africans are relieved that police are finally taking action against taxi patrollers

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

South Africans are happy to see police finally take action against taxi patrollers in Mpumalanga. Image: Leon Sadiki/ Darren Stewart.

Source: Getty Images

Police are finally taking action against taxi patrollers in Mpumalanga.

The group has been in the headlines lately, with motorists sharing their experiences with the patrollers.

Videos have also surfaced online of the patrollers harassing motorists, stopping them on the road for picking up passengers.

Police arrest one taxi patroller

Police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli has confirmed that one person has been arrested.

The man is part of a group who recently prevented a motorist from giving a lift to his neighbour.

Themba Mahlangu was accosted by the group, who took away his keys and car.

Mahlangu paid to get vehicle back

Mahlangu explained that after patrollers took his car, he had to phone his vehicle tracking company to find it.

It was traced to a local taxi rank, but taxi patrollers ordered him to pay R2,500 to get it back.

South Africans thrilled with arrest

The news has been welcomed by citizens who have long since asked for action to be taken against patrollers.

Godfrey Mbhiza said:

“They should be reminded that there is law and order in South Africa.”

Ngwana Oa Mobu added:

“They better do something; otherwise, we will defend ourselves against these bullies. The taxi industry doesn't own us.”

Bay Nkhwashu said:

“Very good. You must also arrest their Chairperson, Shabalala. He is the instigator of these taxi drivers’ behaviour.

Isaac Mushaike added:

“Well done. He must be charged for extortion for taking money from the driver and another charge of hijacking the small car.”

Emmanuel Emza Mpanyane said:

“It's about time. These people have been harassing us for a very long time.”

Dumisani Mkhonta:

“They are thugs and should be treated as such.”

Bajaj attacked by taxi patrollers

In a related article, Briefly News reported on a Bajaj that was attacked, allegedly by taxi patrollers in Randburg, Johannesburg.

Three assailants violently destroyed the vehicle, smashing its windows, breaking the doors and slashing its tyres.

The incident left many South Africans unimpressed, and they condemned the taxi industry in the face of the attack.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News