Police Arrest Taxi Patroller in Mpumalanga for Harassing Motorist, South Africans Applaud Action
- The South African Police Service has arrested one taxi patroller in Mpumalanga
- The man was part of a group that recently accosted a motorist and took away his car
- South Africans are relieved that police are finally taking action against taxi patrollers
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Police are finally taking action against taxi patrollers in Mpumalanga.
The group has been in the headlines lately, with motorists sharing their experiences with the patrollers.
Videos have also surfaced online of the patrollers harassing motorists, stopping them on the road for picking up passengers.
Police arrest one taxi patroller
Police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli has confirmed that one person has been arrested.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
The man is part of a group who recently prevented a motorist from giving a lift to his neighbour.
Deputy President Paul Mashatile appears before ANC integrity commission, Mzansi sceptical of outcome
Themba Mahlangu was accosted by the group, who took away his keys and car.
Mahlangu paid to get vehicle back
Mahlangu explained that after patrollers took his car, he had to phone his vehicle tracking company to find it.
It was traced to a local taxi rank, but taxi patrollers ordered him to pay R2,500 to get it back.
South Africans thrilled with arrest
The news has been welcomed by citizens who have long since asked for action to be taken against patrollers.
Godfrey Mbhiza said:
“They should be reminded that there is law and order in South Africa.”
Ngwana Oa Mobu added:
“They better do something; otherwise, we will defend ourselves against these bullies. The taxi industry doesn't own us.”
Bay Nkhwashu said:
“Very good. You must also arrest their Chairperson, Shabalala. He is the instigator of these taxi drivers’ behaviour.
Isaac Mushaike added:
“Well done. He must be charged for extortion for taking money from the driver and another charge of hijacking the small car.”
Emmanuel Emza Mpanyane said:
“It's about time. These people have been harassing us for a very long time.”
Dumisani Mkhonta:
“They are thugs and should be treated as such.”
Bajaj attacked by taxi patrollers
In a related article, Briefly News reported on a Bajaj that was attacked, allegedly by taxi patrollers in Randburg, Johannesburg.
Three assailants violently destroyed the vehicle, smashing its windows, breaking the doors and slashing its tyres.
The incident left many South Africans unimpressed, and they condemned the taxi industry in the face of the attack.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 11 years covering a wide variety of news as a community journalist, including politics, crime and current affairs. He also was a Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za