Taxi Patrollers Force Driver to Pay R2,500 to Return Vehicle, Mzansi Wants Authorities to Intervene
- Taxi patrollers took a man's vehicle by force and demanded that he pay to get it back
- The motorist said the patrollers attacked him after he gave his neighbour a lift
- South Africans want authorities to act before people take matters into their own hands
South Africans are calling on authorities to take action against taxi patrollers.
Patrollers have developed a reputation over the years for using violence to ensure people only make use of their services, but social media users have had enough of them.
Citizens reacted angrily to the group after a Mpumalanga man had his car taken away by taxi patrollers, who then demanded he pay a fine to get it back.
Taxi patrollers demand R2,500
Themba Mahlangu, the motorist in question, explained that taxi patrollers grabbed his keys and drove away in his car because he gave his neighbour a lift.
He explained that he took his car for service in Mbombela when taxi patrollers suddenly attacked him.
"These guys grabbed my keys and took my car. They drove away in it and said I needed to pay R2,500 fine to get it back.
"What's sad is that these people abused and harassed me as if I've done something wrong. I'm wondering if I'm not supposed to give a lift to my neighbour?" he asked.
Police refused to help
Mahlangu added that he had to get his car back without the police's help, as they told him they were not going to get involved in taxi matters.
He had to phone his car’s tracking company, which informed him that the vehicle was at a nearby taxi rank.
He went to the rank with his brothers, but they only got the car back once they paid the men.
Police are now investigating a case of carjacking.
Social media users demand action
Lungisani Carburator Ngubane said:
“Unbelievable. Taxi patrollers have no right to hijack someone's car. The poor man was just helping his neighbour. This is extortion. Authorities must take action against these rogue taxi patrollers.”
Makgola Lehong added:
“This is a daily thing that the police, transport department and associations know about, but act like they are hearing about it for the first time.”
Thapelo Listener said:
“South Africa is a lawless country. That's extortion. These guys must be arrested.”
Brian Tshoki Mashego added:
“Those people need to be taught a lesson. They think they own our roads. We need to get them one by one.”
Andrew Chigeza stated:
“Those taxi patrollers are the law unto themselves. I don't understand how they have so much power. These ones need to be arrested and be set as an example for others.”
Tsholofelo KingJos Mabelane said:
“Yooh mara this country. Everybody does as they please. Who do these patrollers think they are. By whose authority are they doing this anyway?”
