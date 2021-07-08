The exciting and unpredictable Law of the Heart 2 teasers for August 2021 are here to bring you so much drama and a rollercoaster of events. The beautiful budding relationship between your favourite Law of the Heart 2 cast members takes an unforeseen turn. Check out these mind-gobbling details for more teaser hints.

Law of the Heart 2 storyline tackles some of the most sensitive topics in society. Apart from mirroring the most common mistakes people make, the soapie highlights the remedies to these problems. Fascinating Law of the Heart 2 teasers for August 2021 highlight the most notable scenes in the show. You will not believe how quick the tables will turn.

Law of the Heart 2 teasers for August 2021

Apart from giving hints about how complicated the legal career is, Law of the Heart 2 episodes highlight how difficult it is for a relationship to thrive at work. Maria del Pilar gets attracted to Nicolás, and the latter feels the same way about her. However, they find it difficult to express their feelings towards one another.

Monday, 2nd of August 2021

The judge subjects Elías to a mandatory house arrest while Emilia's taxi driver and Santiago inform the police about their suspicious.

Tuesday, 3rd of August 2021

Macarena makes a romantic meal for Adela and informs her that she will do all that it takes for them to be together.

Wednesday, 4th of August 2021

Maria del Pilar asks Nicolás to forgive her for her reaction towards his marriage proposal, and Maria Cristina closes the deal and sells her house.

Thursday, 5th of August 2021

Olarte investigates the identity of Emilia's parents, and when Mario goes to pick up his son from Liliana's house, she refuses to let him see him.

Friday, 6th of August 2021

Tomás Ibañez is charged with aggravated manslaughter, and Ibañez and Silvio resent the ruling. Meanwhile, Julia reminds Mahecha to be wary of Pato's movements.

Saturday, 7th of August 2021

Lucia feels sickly, and Julia speculates that she could be pregnant, and Santiago tells Macarena and Adela that he does not want to be an obstacle between them.

Sunday, 8th of August 2021

Pablo and Lucia discuss the possibility that Lucia is pregnant, and the conversation makes Pablo uncomfortable. Later, Julia and Pablo reminisce about their past experiences.

Wednesday, 11th of August 2021

Lucia expresses her concerns to Pablo, and Nicolás and Marcos inform the prosecutor that they would like to file a complaint against Patricio Lopez.

Thursday, 12th of August 2021

The doctor tells Maria del Pilar to reconsider her reasons about having a baby, and the alarm goes off in prison. Does it have anything to do with Amin?

Friday, 13th of August 2021

Adela and Nicolás converse with the prison director, who tells them about Amin's suicide and promises to investigate the matter. Elsewhere, Marcos offers to help Matilde.

Saturday, 14th of August 2021

Mahecha reaches out to Marcos to tell him that he knows the identity of the person who attacked Julia, and Julia tries to comfort Maria del Pilar.

Sunday, 15th of August 2021

Catalina tells Maria del Pilar to open up to Nicolás about what she feels towards him, and Valentin invites Julia and Maria Christina for lunch.

Monday, 9th of August 2021

Maria Cristina walks in on Pato going through her jewellery and commands him to leave her house. Later, she breaks down in front of Nicolás.

Tuesday, 10th of August 2021

Marcos opens up to Nicolás about his feelings for Evelyn, and Nicolás responds by saying that he is in love with Maria del Pilar.

Monday, 16th of August 2021

Ivan reminds Alfredo to be careful with Huertas, and later Pato shows up at Julia's door uninvited; hence, she slams the door on his face.

Tuesday, 17th of August 2021

Nico tries talking to Maria del Pilar about her baby, and it makes her overwhelmed. Meanwhile, when Martin and Julia meet for lunch, Lucia notices that Pablo is jealous of their friendship.

Wednesday, 18th of August 2021

Isabel visits Maria del Pilar, and Pato and Gloria agree to meet soon so she can give him the money. However, Pandebolo eavesdrops on their conversation.

Thursday 19th of August 2021

Gloria gets to the location and signals Pato to follow her. However, she is unaware that someone is spying on her and their movements.

Friday, 20th of August 2021

Santiago reaches out to Olarte to discuss how they will get Emilia out of the psychiatric clinic while Catalina and Maria del Pilar discuss Pedro's case.

Saturday, 21st of August 2021

Nicolás dances with Maria del Pilar during the office after-party, and when Lucia talks to Pablo about Gonzalo, he reacts by being cold towards her.

Sunday, 22nd of August 2021

Ramón gets into a heated argument with Estela, and Pablo tips Catalina and Alfredo about Gonzalo and Beatriz's affair, and the details leave them speechless.

Monday, 23rd of August 2021

Elías and Catalina discuss the issue of the Quintero brothers and worry about the possibility of Valeria being convinced not to relocate to Spain.

Tuesday, 24th of August 2021

Adela tells Carmen to arrange a meeting with all the lawyers, and Alfredo threatens to send Ramon to a rehab clinic.

Wednesday, 25th of August 2021

Lucia fees jealous of Julia's connection with Pablo, and Maria Cristina advises Julia to give Valentin another chance.

Thursday 26th of August 2021

Carmen asks for help organizing Valentin's party, and Judge Salcedo asks Ivan to produce Duperly's medical history.

Friday, 27th of August 2021

Gonzalo asks to have lunch with Lucia and Beatriz, and Villa shocks Macarena by telling her that the prosecutor has ordered her capture. He goes ahead to read her her rights.

Saturday, 28th of August 2021

Lucia is unsure about whom to believe between Beatriz and Gonzalo. When Silvio hands Alfonso the dismissal letter, Patricia furiously confronts Alfonso.

Sunday, 29th of August 2021

Macarena's trial finally takes place, and Alfredo reminds a worried Pablo to take action before the situation gets out of hand.

Monday, 30th of August 2021

Lucia tells Pablo that Patricia intends to sue Olarte for firing her unjustly. Meanwhile, Santiago tells Adela about her intentions to live in the US.

Tuesday, 31st of August 2021

Pablo approaches Lucia and proposes for a meeting to talk about their relationship. Meanwhile, Maria del Pilar informs Ramòn about Beatriz's plan to divorce him.

Maria del Pilar

Nicolás asks Maria del Pilar to marry her, although her reaction leaves him humiliated; therefore, she swallows her pride and asks him to forgive her. She insists on having a baby, although the doctor reminds her to reconsider the idea. During the office after-party, Nicolás dances with her.

Lucia

Lucia's health deteriorates; hence, she begins to worry that she could be pregnant. When she shares her insecurities with Pablo, Pablo feels uncomfortable, although he does not make her feel better. Pablo gets so cold towards her despite her efforts to warm up to him. Later, Pablo asks to meet her and discuss their relationship.

Law of the Heart 2 teasers for August 2021 prove how much drama awaits you in the oncoming episodes. If you wish to find out whether Pablo will take responsibility for Lucia's pregnancy, tune in to Telemundo from Mondays to Sundays at 21h00.

