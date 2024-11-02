Hocus Pocus 3: Release date, cast, trailer, and latest updates

Since its release 31 years ago, Hocus Pocus has cast a spell on its loyal fans and anyone looking to get into the spooky spirit. It is no wonder many were glued to their screens when the Sanderson sisters returned for the show’s second season in 2022. However, this only left viewers yearning for more magical mayhem. Will there be a Hocus Pocus 3?

The 1993 film was directed by Kenny Ortega from a story by David Kirschner and Mick Garris. Photo: @hocuspocusdisney (modified by author)

Hocus Pocus is a fantasy comedy film about three witch sisters (Mary, Sarah, and Winifred Sanderson) who were executed in Salem, Massachusetts. Three centuries after their deaths, they are accidentally resurrected on Halloween night. With Halloween around the corner, many are curious whether there will be a third season for the cult classic.

Disney+’s Hocus Pocus

Created by Mick Garris and David Kirschner Owner The Walt Disney Company Original release date 16 July 1993 Language English Budget $28 million Box office $52.4 million

Will there be a Hocus Pocus 3?

They say the third time is the charm! The Sanderson sisters are back with the huge success of Hocus Pocus 2, it is no surprise the witches will return to our screens in another sequel.

In a June 2023 interview with the New York Times, Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production’s president, Sean Bailey, confirmed that a third film was in development, saying:

Yes, Hocus Pocus 3 is happening.

Hocus Pocus' musical score was composed and conducted by John Debney. Photo: @hocuspocusdisney on Instagram (modified by author)

When is Hocus Pocus 3 coming out?

Considering it took over two decades before the second season of Hocus Pocus was released, it is only natural for viewers to wonder if its third season will take that long, too.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly in October 2023, Hocus Pocus 2 screenwriter Jen D’Angelo revealed juicy details about the film’s progress.

The third season is still in its early stages, so we are still figuring out what it is. Nonetheless, we hope to explore every aspect of these stories and take these characters on fun adventures.

As of 30 October 2024, the Hocus Pocus 3 release date has not been publicly mentioned. But one thing is for sure: it will not be released before this year’s Halloween.

Who are the Hocus Pocus 3 cast members?

Even before the third film was officially greenlit, several cast from the show’s previous series had expressed interest in reprising their roles. In September 2022, actress Sarah Jessica Parker told Extra she would be on season 3 if her on-screen sister, Bette Midler, would also join the cast.

If she wants to do a third one, so be it. Nobody says no to the Divine Miss M.

During an October 2022 interview with People, actress Kathy Najimy, who plays Mary Sanderson, joked about the threequel, saying:

If we do a third film 30 years later, canes and walkers will be involved. The flying will only be a one-foot blip off the ground.

Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson (L). The actress at Hocus Pocus 2 2022 premiere (R). Photo: @hocuspocusdisney on Instagram, Kristina Bumphrey via Getty Images (modified by author)

According to Entertainment Weekly, Midler (78) expressed her desire for the third film to be released much faster than its last sequel during a July 2024 interview on the Bust This Week talk show.

If they are going to, they ought to sooner while we still breathe.

Although the line-up of Hocus Pocus 3 characters has yet to be released, fans anticipate that its previous and new cast will help bring the storyline to life.

What have producers and writers said about Hocus Pocus 3?

With the unavailability of the Hocus Pocus 3 trailer, it is difficult to predict what the threequel has in store for its viewers. However, during her interview with Entertainment Weekly, D’Angelo teased some new talents joining the cast, stating:

It is fun to dive back into the film, which has so many directions and new characters to explore. We only got a glimpse of Hannah Waddingam, mother witch.

Where can I watch Hocus Pocus 3?

Although the film’s third season is yet to be released, you can watch its first and second seasons on Disney+. With just a subscription, venture into the magical world of the Sanderson sisters.

Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson (L). The actress at the New York premiere of Ezra in 2024 (R). Photo: @hocuspocusdisney on Instagram, Kristina Bumphrey via Getty Images (modified by author)

FAQs

If you are looking for a witch name for this year's Halloween, you may get inspiration from the Hocus Pocus film series. Below are some frequently asked questions about the show:

Who are the three witches in Hocus Pocus?

The Sanderson sisters, Winifred, Sarah and Mary, are brought back to life after being asleep for 300 years on Halloween night. They must drain the life out of kids to stay alive.

Was Hocus Pocus 2 a hit or flop?

According to Parrot Analytics, a market research company that monitors streaming and downloads, the second season of the film was the most in-demand horror movie in the US in the first four days of October 2022.

Who is the oldest witch in Hocus Pocus 2?

Winifred Sanderson is the eldest of the three sisters and the film’s main antagonist. Sarah, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, is the youngest sibling.

Who is the most powerful witch in Hocus Pocus?

As the oldest sibling, Winifred is the three’s most intelligent and powerful witch. She is extraordinary at dark magic.

Where was Hocus Pocus filmed?

The original film was shot in Salem, while the second season was filmed in Rhode Island. Details regarding the threequel filming location remain unknown.

Sarah Jessica as Sarah Sanderson (L). The actress at the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere in 2022 (R). Photo: @hocuspocusdisney on Instagram, Kristina Bumphrey via Getty Images (modified by author)

Were the Sanderson sisters real?

Although the film’s witches are fictional, three sisters were accused of being witches in 1962. While Sarah Cloyce escaped, her sisters, Nurse and Mary Easty, were ultimately hanged.

Hold onto your broomsticks because Hocus Pocus 3 is officially happening! Although its release date remains a mystery, the return of the Sanderson sisters can only mean one thing: magical chaos is on the way.

