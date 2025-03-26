Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner Sweet Guluva has started a fundraising campaign despite walking away with the R2 million cash prize

The announcement shocked several netizens while his staunch supporters defended him and pledged to donate

Uyanda's fans, the Honey Badgers, have gathered funds to donate to the educator as he did not win the R2 million

Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner Sweet Guluva is being called out after he announced a fundraiser despite walking away with the coveted R2 million cash prize. This comes after fans of second runner-up Uyanda started a fundraising campaign.

Sweet Guluva launches fundraising campaign

Sweet Guluva took to his official X account on Monday 25 March 2025 and thanked his fans for supporting him while he was in the Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition house.

“I just want to take a moment to thank each and every one of you for your love, support, and votes this journey wouldn't have been possible without you! I truly appreciate you all,” he said.

He disclosed plans to launch a fundraising campaign on Tuesday 26 March 2025. Sweet Guluva warned his fans not to fall for scammers soliciting for funds using his name.

“Regarding donations, the correct details will be posted tomorrow morning. Please be cautious of potential scammers who may try to use my name for their own benefit. If it's not posted on my official pages, it's not legit,” Sweet Guluva added.

Fans react to Sweet Guluva's fundraiser

In the comments, netizens called out Sweet Guluva for launching a fundraiser when he walked away with millions from Big Brother Mzansi. Others defended the reality TV star and pledged to donate.

Here are some of the comments:

@SamkeloS___ said:

“You literally just won 2 million nkabi yam.”

@yabe_l suggested:

“Ahh don't worry. You see ones those complaining? Don't worry about them. Focus on Us. We asked for those details. We wanna spoil you senseless🤭. You carried the show for 72 days; you deserve all the finer things life has to offer.”

@TshepangMitch responded:

“The greed they mentioned in the bible 😭”

@ZikhaliBandile argued:

“I think you are living to your name, Sweet Guluva. Why would you need extra donations after you have literally won R2 million and other gifts? We have serious crises and those donations could be directed to there.”

@DnD_pineapple said:

“When you wrote "regarding donations" I thought you were going to write something like "there is no need to donate my good people" 😭😭😭wasn't expecting that.”

@VictoriaNw44657 advised:

“Nah the second paragraph is not it at all. Doesn’t this guy have a fan page? Something about donations should be posted on a fan page not on the main page. You have just opened yourself up for dragging and name calling 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️”

Wiseman Mncube apologises to Ashley Ogle

In other Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 news, Shaka iLembe actor Wiseman Mncube apologised to Ashley Ogle after he made a racially insensitive comment about her relationship with Sweet Guluva.

Mncube courted the ire of Ashley's fans after he joked about Ashley's race and the fact that she is from Wentworth.

