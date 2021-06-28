True love is meant to overcome all the odds to thrive. How easy is it, especially in a situation that robs you of your peace of mind? Is the struggle worth it? These are some life-changing questions lingering in Roshni's mind in the past King of Hearts episodes. King of Hearts teasers for July 2021 highlight the ups and downs she has to face. Will she change her mind about the divorce?

King of Hearts storyline highlights the differences between DD and her daughter Roshni. However, when Sid comes into their lives, he changes the nature of their relationship. DD despises Sid thinking he is poor, although he proves he is from a wealthy family. Later, Roshni realises that Sid lied about his financial status. How will she handle the betrayal? Check out the details of King of Hearts teasers for July 2021.

King of Hearts teasers for July 2021

Recent King of Hearts episodes revealed Roshni's plight and how she handles being thrown under the bus. She still has feelings for Sid, although Yash proposes to marry her. Will Sid agree to sign the divorce papers?

Episode 72 - Thursday, 1st of July 2021

Rajveer concocts another plan to break Sid and Roshni's relationship.

Episode 73 - Friday, 2nd of July 2021

Roshni makes the difficult decision to accept Yash's wedding proposal, and they agree to go on with the wedding despite Sid not agreeing to the divorce.

Episode 74 - Monday, 5th of July 2021

Simran dupes Sid into signing his and Roshni's divorce papers without her consent. Later, Roshni is puzzled to receive copies of the divorce papers, making her second-guess her decision to go on with the wedding.

Episode 75 - Tuesday, 6th of July 2021

Raj tries to persuade Simran to accept Roshni, but his efforts fail to bear fruits. Later, Roshni and Sid share an intimate moment.

Episode 76 - Wednesday, 7th of July 2021

An unknown person sends Roshni a video of Sid confessing to using her, and it makes her regret the night she spent with him. The video also makes their rift grow bigger.

Episode 77 - Thursday, 8th of July 2021

Roshni and Sid face another hurdle as they process their divorce. The prosecutor makes their situation worse when he gives them instructions that will require them to live together.

Episode 78 - Friday, 9th of July 2021

Roshni attempts to open up to Sid's grandmother about their relationship, although Raj begs her not to do so. Meanwhile, Kritika and Rajveer concoct another plan against Roshni.

Episode 79 - Monday, 12th of July 2021

The rivalry between DD and Simran heightens, and Sid's grandmother persuades Roshni to participate in a competition that will improve her household skills.

Episode 80 - Tuesday, 13th of July 2021

Roshni accepts to participate in the competition to impress Sid's grandmother although things do not turn out as she had expected. Will she win her heart?

Episode 81 - Wednesday, 14th of July 2021

DD goes against Roshni's back to file a complaint against Sid's family. How will Roshni handle the reality of her mother being the cause of the problem?

Episode 82 - Thursday, 15th of July 2021

Roshni issues her mother an ultimatum that might change the nature of their relationship. Elsewhere, Sid warns Sam about the risks in her new job, but she is too excited to listen to her.

Episode 83 - Friday, 16th of July 2021

Rajveer concocts another plan to ruin Samaira's future, and Roshni faces a couple of challenges as she tries to bring her in-laws together.

Episode 84 - Monday, 19th of July 2021

Kritika and Rajveer continue plotting against Roshni. Will their joint efforts bear fruit?

Episode 85 - Tuesday, 20th of July 2021

Sid proves his loyalty to Roshni by standing by her side through the ups and downs.

Episode 86 - Wednesday, 21st of July 2021

Roshni gives in to a challenge to rekindle her love for Siddharth while Samira falls prey to a deceptive man's ways despite the numerous attempts to warn her.

Episode 87 - Thursday, 22nd of July 2021

The family turn Baweja's house upside down as they search for Sam, and when they fail to find her, they realise how difficult it is to find her. Later, Roshni risks her life in an attempt to save Sam.

Episode 88 - Friday, 23rd of July 2021

Roshni finds Sam in Baweja's house, although her success is short-lived. Will she succeed in saving her from Baweja's evil plans?

Episode 89 - Monday, 26th of July 2021

Sam concocts a plan to escape from Baweja's clutches. Is it as easy as she thinks?

Episode 90 - Tuesday, 27th of July 2021

Roshni discovers that everything that came between her and Sid was a conspiracy. Will this realisation make them change their minds about the divorce?

Episode 91 - Wednesday, 28th of July 2021

DD makes a bold step that might land her on the wrong side of the law as she attempts to rescue her daughter. Elsewhere, Rajveer learns that his plan might not go as he had thought.

Episode 92 - Thursday, 29th of July 2021

DD gets arrested, and unfortunately, Kritika opens the case against Durga. Will the case make it to court?

Episode 93 - Friday, 30th of July 2021

Roshni and Sid propose that Yash should marry Samaira. Later, Roshni professes her love for Sid, although he gives him an unexpected reaction. How will Roshni handle the reaction?

Roshni

Roshni accepts Yash's marriage proposal before finalising the divorce process. However, the legal process forces her to live with Sid. The experience makes her second-guess her decision to get married to Yash. She attempts to win Sid's grandmother's heart by participating in a challenge. Later, she discovers shocking truths about the conspiracy planned to ruin her marriage. How will she explain her choices? Will Sid excuse her?

Sid

Sid signs the divorce papers without Roshni's consent, although the divorce does not go according to plan. Later, Roshni comes across a video where Sid confesses to using her, and it crushes her. When Sam gets a new job opportunity, he warns her to take care, and when she gets rescued from Baweja's clutches, he proposes that Sam should get married to Yash. Is it a plot to get back to his wife?

King of Hearts teasers for July 2021 highlight how much of a rollercoaster the oncoming episodes will be. If you wish to find out what Sid's decision will be regarding salvaging his marriage, tune in to Zee World from Mondays to Fridays at 17h00. You will be in for a bumpy ride.

