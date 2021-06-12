King of Hearts teasers for July 2021: Sid signs divorce papers

Roshni’s rocky marriage to Sid continues to face problems. She is left devastated when Sid puts his signature on the divorce documents. Is there hope of mending the union? Below are King of Hearts teasers for more.

Zee World’s King of Hearts (Jamai Raja) continues to narrate Roshni and Sid’s unconditional love for each other. The couple’s relationship faces opposition from in-laws who do not get along. Roshni’s effort to end their differences almost ruins her relationship with her mother, DD.

King of Hearts teasers July 2021

What happens to Roshni and Sid’s marriage in King of Hearts July episodes? Keep reading the teasers to find out what is coming up.

1st July 2021 (Thursday – Episode 72)

Rajveer is determined to ruin Sid and Roshni’s relationship. Can he break the bond?

2nd July 2021 (Friday – Episode 73)

Roshni makes up her mind to agree to the wedding proposal made by Yash, and the engagement ceremony is held before Sid can say yes to the divorce. Is there hope of mending his ruined relationship with Roshni?

5th July 2021 (Monday – Episode 74)

Sid is tricked by Simran to put his signature on the divorce documents. Later, Roshni is depressed after getting the divorce documents with Sid’s signature.

6th July 2021 (Tuesday – Episode 75)

Raj unsuccessfully tries to persuade Simran to accept Roshni. Later, Roshni and Sid have a romantic time together.

7th July 2021 (Wednesday – Episode 76)

Roshni gets a video that shows Sid discussing her, and she regrets the night she shared with him. What will happen to them now that the rift in their relationship is growing?

8th July 2021 (Thursday – Episode 77)

The progress of Roshni and Sid’s divorce is halted as the judge gives a verdict that forces them to be together more.

9th July 2021 (Friday – Episode 78)

Roshni’s attempts to explain the situation to Sid’s grandmother are unsuccessful when Raj asks her not to discuss the issue. Meanwhile, Kritika and Rajveer have not given up on causing trouble for Roshni.

12th July 2021 (Monday – Episode 79)

Sid’s grandmother ensures that Roshni is a contestant in a competition that will improve her household skills. On the other hand, DD and Simran’s tense relationship seems to be getting worse.

13th July 2021 (Tuesday – Episode 80)

Roshni works hard to make Sid’s grandmother happy, but obstacles ruin her efforts.

14th July 2021 (Wednesday – Episode 81)

DD is fed up with what Sid’s family continues to do and files an abuse complaint against them without informing Roshni. Will Roshni ever forgive her mother for starting trouble?

15th July 2021 (Thursday – Episode 82)

Roshni gives her mother an ultimatum that is likely to ruin their mother-daughter relationship. Elsewhere, Sam ignores Sid’s warning regarding the new job she landed.

16th July 2021 (Friday – Episode 83)

Rajveer continues to work on his plan to ruin Samaira’s future. Meanwhile, Roshni’s efforts to ensure her in-laws get along do not seem to work.

What happens to King of Hearts cast?

The drama on Zee World’s King of Hearts is getting complicated for viewers to predict what will happen next to their favorite characters. Here is a recap of what to expect in the July 2021 episodes of King of Hearts.

Roshni

Her rocky marriage to Sid seems to be getting worse. Sid signs the divorce documents, but the judge gives a verdict that forces them to stay together. She also unsuccessfully tries to impress Sid’s grandmother and make her in-laws get along. Will she give up on trying to make things work with Sid?

DD

Her tense relationship with Simran worsens, and she files an abuse complaint against Sid’s family without informing Roshni. Later, Roshni gives her an ultimatum that is likely to ruin the mother-daughter relationship. Will she ever get along with her in-laws?

You cannot miss the upcoming episodes after reading the above King of Hearts teasers. How will Roshni overcome her marital challenges? The Indian show airs on Zee World from Mondays to Fridays at 5.00 p.m.

