Online gaming has become a fun thing to do for kids and teenagers and has also created a living for many people, especially developers. One such person is the Roblox CEO. Roblox is an online gaming platform that has taken online gaming to another level. So, what is Roblox's net worth? How much is your Roblox account worth? See the info below!

David created the platform to enable shared experiences among billions of users. Photo: @Baszucki

Source: Instagram

Is the CEO of Roblox a billionaire? To get Roblox's net worth, you need first to know the man behind the mega corporation. David Baszucki is the founder and CEO of Roblox. A graduate from Stanford University as a General Motors Scholar in Electrical Engineering, David created the platform to enable shared experiences among billions of users.

Background info of Roblox CEO

David, also known by his username Builderman was born on January 20, 1963, making him 58 years old as of 2021. He is a Canadian-born American entrepreneur, engineer, and inventor.

He attended Eden Prairie High School, where he was the captain of the school TV quiz team. In 2003, he hosted his talk radio show for KSCO Radio Santa Cruz. He later joined Stanford University to study electrical engineering, and he graduated in 1985.

Personal life

The CEO is a family man. He lives in the San Francisco Bay Area with his wife, Jan Ellison. Together, they are blessed with four children, whom they live with as a blessed and a happy family.

How much money does Roblox have?

Rоblох іѕ а рорulаr аnd іnсrеdіblе gаmе сrеаtіоn ѕуѕtеm аnd оnlіnе gаmе рlаtfоrm dеvеlореd bу thе Rоblох Frаnсhіѕе. Тhіѕ ѕуѕtеm аllоwѕ thе uѕеrѕ tо сrеаtе thеіr gаmеѕ, аnd thеу саn аlѕо рlау ѕоmе gаmеѕ dеvеlореd bу оthеr uѕеrѕ. Тhіѕ frаnсhіѕе wаѕ officially lаunсhеd іn 2006 bу Dаvіd Ваѕzuсkі аnd Еrіk Саѕѕеl.

At launch, the platform was quite basic, and the duo was responsible for increasing the amount developers could do on the platform. However, as more info was added, it made it easier for developers to create their game modes and worlds.

Over the years, the platform has expanded into all mobile platforms and has launched more restrictive versions of its game on Xbox One. The project has been ongoing for almost a decade now, but the breakthrough came in the last few years.

Roblox corporation net worth

How much is Roblox as a company worth? Every single day, millions of people usually log in to the platform to play, learn, work, and socialize in millions of immersive user-generated digital experiences, often referred to as metaverse.

So, exactly how much is Roblox worth? Over the years, the corporation has seen its monthly active users increase from 35 million to 150 million in three years, with 50 million added during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The increase in users has drastically increased its valuation from $2.5 billion in 2018 to almost $38 billion when it debuted on the New York stock exchange in 2021.

David Baszucki net worth

The CEO's net worth is, therefore, guesstimated above $5.8 billion. His brother, Gregory, also owns a stake in the company with a net worth of over $1.1 billion.

Previously, David founded Knowledge Revolution, where he and his brother Greg came up with Interactive Physics, a leader in educational physics and mechanical design simulation software.

How much does Roblox make per year?

Despite being a free-to-play platform, the corporation revealed that players spent over $328 million on games and special items in 2020. Gamers also collectively spent over 30 billion hours on the site, and the number of daily users grew 85% last year.

One of the corporation's draws is its users' ability to create their games using its free software. Virtual assets designed using these tools can be sold to other users through transactions using Robux, the game's digital currency that can be converted back into real money. Its revenue comes primarily from the cut it takes from these transactions.

Awards and recognition

David admits that the success of the platform did not happen overnight. He started working on the platform when he was still a student at Stanford. Over the years, he has received many awards, recognitions and accolades, but some of the most notable ones include:

Goldman Sachs 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs (2017, 2018)

Comparably's Best CEO's for Diversity (2018, 2019)

Frequently Asked Questions

Below are the frequently asked questions about the platform. The questions revolve around the company's net worth and its usability. Learn more here!

Is Roblox safe for my 10-year-old?

It is available on smartphones, tablets, desktop computers, the Xbox One, and VR headsets. Besides, it has an ESRB rating of E10+ for everyone 10 and up for Fantasy Violence, which means that typical gameplay should be suitable for most kids. In fact, your child can even sell their game on Roblox!

How much does Roblox make in 2021?

In the second quarter of 2021, the gaming company generated over 454.1 million U.S. dollars. This figure is up from the previous quarter's revenue of 387 million U.S. dollars.

Is Roblox going to skyrocket?

More than 8 million developers use Roblox's tools to design 3D virtual experiences for the platform's 37 million users. The company's revenue, in turn, rocketed 82% to $923.9 million in 2020. Looking ahead, the corporation sees its revenue rising as much as 64% to $1.5 billion in 2021.

Above is every detail you would love to know about Roblox's net worth and the man behind the Mega Corporation. The corporation started as a game platform for children and teenagers to explore and develop their creativity. Over time, it has grown to be a platform where people worldwide get a chance to experiment in their little world inside the Roblox.

