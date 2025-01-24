A content creator shared a humorous video showing how far she went to protect her newly purchased vehicle by sleeping outside with weapons

With South Africa's high crime rate and a 2.5% increase in hijackings, her extreme measures resonated with many viewers despite the comedic approach

The TikTok clip had South Africans in stitches as they related to the lengths new car owners go to protect their prized possessions

A woman posted a photo of how she chose to protect her new car, and Mzansi couldn't stop the jokes from flowing in.

Content creator @sneh3924 posted an amusing video showing her dedication to protecting her new car. In the viral TikTok clip, she lies on a mat on the grass beside her parked vehicle, armed with a stick and axe as she watches through the night.

The creator perfectly captured the anxiety many first-time car owners experience as she captioned her post:

"POV: You bought your first car."

A woman shared a picture of how she chose to sleep on the night when she bought her first car.

Rising vehicle crime in SA

South Africa currently ranks as the fifth most dangerous country globally, with a crime index of 75.4. Despite this being one of the lowest indexes since 2017, vehicle-related crimes remain a significant concern.

The country has seen a concerning 2.5% increase in hijackings from the previous year, with criminals continuously developing innovative methods to steal vehicles. This threat has led many South Africans to take extraordinary measures to protect their investments, especially in areas known for high crime rates. The crime index has fluctuated between 75 and 77 over recent years, making South Africa's crime rate the highest in Africa.

Mzansi reacts to creative security

@goodmansabelo laughed:

"😭😭😭 Kodwa congrats mfe2😂😂 Kodwa wenzan ngempela 😂😂😂"

@A_BetterMess joked:

"Mafoko Security on duty 😂 Congratulations babygirl❤️"

@manzimase chuckled:

"Sigade umzila congratulations dear🤣🤣🤣"

@Nomsa_Mazibuko cheered:

"congratulations 🥰🤣🙏👌👌igade mntase ungaphela ❤️❤️❤️"

@Vusisizwe celebrated:

"Congraa Siswam 🖤🤲🏿🎆🥂 cheers."

@Wendy_Zulu commented:

"😂😂😂Protectionn..."

@zumathandeka3.tz teased:

"Into ozoybaleka makungaqhamuka imfene🤣🤣🤣"

Briefly News recently reported on a woman's emotional moment that went viral after she broke down while driving her new vehicle home, missing her late mother's presence during the milestone.

recently reported on a woman's emotional moment that went viral after she broke down while driving her new vehicle home, missing her late mother's presence during the milestone. Mzansi car enthusiasts were left in awe after a gent showcased his rare vintage vehicle that once competed with Ferrari.

A heated debate erupted online after a young man sparked controversy by criticizing manual cars, leading to mixed reactions from SA drivers.

