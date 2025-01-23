A Mzansi gent left TikTok heated after he showed off his sick vintage ride that gave his followers goosebumps

The cool chap knew that his wheels would gag the internet and shot beautiful video paired with trending audio

Social media users felt the heat and flocked to the comments to compliment the sweet wheels in a now-viral video

An effortlessly cool gent shared more of himself in a 27-second video that made Mzansi fall in love with him.

A gent made SA lose it by showing off a gorgeous vintage car. Image: @d.e.t.o_.

Source: TikTok

His sick ride made South Africans lose it, as it was a classic ride of the 1900s and popular in the black community.

Mzansi amazed by gent’s hot vintage car in viral TikTok video

Cars are to men what houses are to women. The gents obsess over their wheels while the ladies spend years decorating and redecorating their homes to fit their perfect aesthetic.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A cool gent on TikTok showed his followers that his fire outfits aren’t the only thing making him attractive and showed off his sick wheels in a 27-second video. The chap explained that people’s negative projections gassed him to purchase a timeless classic:

“Buying a BMW won’t solve your problems. Me buying a BMW.”

He set fire to the internet with his fiery red Gusheshe.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to mam’s hot vintage ride in viral TikTok video

SA was stunned by a classic hot ride. Image: @d.e.t.o_.

Source: TikTok

Social media users were gagged by the gorgeous car and left messages in a thread of 554 comments:

@Bubbblleesss🌻🌻 wrote:

“Perfect song for the Gusheshe.”

@Leloh said;

“The day I get this car, I swear I'll sleep in it for a year.”

@Maveti fell in love:

“This car looks beautiful. Do they still sell it?”

@sibanda_89 manifested:

“Congrats to the owner of this red machine. There are two cars I have to own before I die. E30 Gusheshe 325is and w204 c63. Please wish me luck so that my wishes come true.”

@Leon Mngomezulu commented:

“The only car to compete with a Ferrari and still win the show.”

3 More car-related stories by Briefly News

One gent was stunned by a beastly BMW XM worth over R3M and filmed it to share with his TikTok followers

Mzansi was inspired by a young lady in her early 20s driving a beastly Mercedes that she worked hard for in her teenage years

A South African chap was comforted by Mzansi after driving an old beat-up car to the office parked among colleagues' fancy rides

Source: Briefly News