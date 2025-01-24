“So Unnecessary”: Young South African Man Drags Manual Cars, Mzansi Chimes In

One young man in Mzansi took to social media to vent his frustration with manual cars

The gent stated how unnecessary the vehicle and his explanation left many people online with mixed reactions

A man shared his strong opinions about manual cars, sparking a spirited debate among netizens.

Gent drags manual cars in TikTok video

The TikTok video, which quickly gained traction, shows the man humorously ranting about the challenges of driving a manual vehicle in today’s world.

The man who uses the social media handle @callme_m.kayy expressed frustration with the constant gear shifting and the effort involved in driving a manual car. In his video, he joked about how outdated the concept feels compared to the convenience of automatic vehicles.

"Guys, a manual car is so unnecessary, like bro, for me personally, if you know how to break, accelerate, hold a steering wheel and control a car. That should be sufficient information for you to know how to drive. This thing of class control, changing gear... why all that manual car admin just get an automatic and call it warps class control for what."

His remarks resonated with some viewers, who agreed that driving manual cars can be exhausting, especially in urban areas. Others defended manual vehicles, highlighting their affordability, better control, and durability.

Benefits of manual cars and automatic

Better Control: Manual cars give drivers greater control over gear selection, making them ideal for handling challenging terrains like steep hills or winding roads.

Fuel Efficiency (in older models): Traditionally, manual cars were more fuel-efficient than automatics, though modern automatic transmissions are catching up.

Lower Maintenance Costs: Manual transmissions have more straightforward mechanics, leading to fewer repair costs than automatic systems.

Benefits of automatic cars

Ease of Use: Automatic cars are much easier to drive, especially in heavy traffic, as they eliminate the need for constant clutching and gear shifting.

Reduced Driver Fatigue: With no manual gear operation, drivers can focus more on the road, making longer trips more comfortable and less tiring.

Better Accessibility: Automatic cars are user-friendly, making them ideal for beginner drivers or those with physical limitations that make operating a clutch difficult.

Watch the video below:

SA weighs in

The online community chimed in as they flooded the comments section, sharing their thoughts, saying:

Malumbhuti25 said:

"Wait until your battery runs out."

Hnowela Mokoena added:

"Exactly, there’s no reward for suffering."

Big Back commented:

"It’s all fun and games in an automatic until you’re going down a steep hill."

Kebaabetswe suggested:

"Auto is okay, but if you are a first-time driver, you must start with manual; otherwise, you will only know how to hold the steering wheel."

