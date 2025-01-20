A stunner is starting the new off with a bag as she flexed her brand-new car for the world to see

The babe revealed that she signed off her contract in a TikTok video making rounds on social media

South Africans went wild over the lady's whip, and many flooded the post, gushing over it

One woman in South Africa beamed with pride over her latest achievement, which she showed off in a TikTok video.

A South African woman flexed how she signed her contract for a new car and showed it off. Image: @lesedi.mod

Source: TikTok

Mzansi woman buys new car and shows it off

The hun shared the exciting news with her viewers that she had signed the contract for her brand-new car, a moment she couldn't help but celebrate.

A video that quickly went viral online captures @lesedi.mod proudly showing off her new ride. Her joy and excitement were evident as she shared the milestone with her viewers, leaving many inspired and congratulatory messages flooding the comments.

While taking to her TikTok caption, @lesedi.mod simply said the following:

"A girl’s first love is her first car."

The stunner then went on to flex her beautiful white Jeep, which left online users in awe and some inspired to follow suit. The new car is a significant achievement for the woman, symbolizing hard work and dedication.

Watch the video below:

SA cheers as hun celebrates major achievement

South Africans loved the woman's TikTok video, and many headed to the comments section to shower her with congratulatory messages.

Bigdaddy_bear said:

"Congratulations I love seeing black women progressing."

Jabulile maShandu added:

"My prayer this year."

Itumeleng shared:

"Felt like I was signing my life away. Well, signing a new life, actually."

Blessly Music commented:

"That's when you realize that you've made it in life."

Miss Portia wrote:

"You don’t sleep those nights leading to and after it really feels like a dream."

User replied:

"I can't wait for my turn. Congratulations, my girl."

