South African Woman Signs Off Contract for New Car and Shows It Off, Mzansi Cheers
- A stunner is starting the new off with a bag as she flexed her brand-new car for the world to see
- The babe revealed that she signed off her contract in a TikTok video making rounds on social media
- South Africans went wild over the lady's whip, and many flooded the post, gushing over it
One woman in South Africa beamed with pride over her latest achievement, which she showed off in a TikTok video.
Mzansi woman buys new car and shows it off
The hun shared the exciting news with her viewers that she had signed the contract for her brand-new car, a moment she couldn't help but celebrate.
A video that quickly went viral online captures @lesedi.mod proudly showing off her new ride. Her joy and excitement were evident as she shared the milestone with her viewers, leaving many inspired and congratulatory messages flooding the comments.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
While taking to her TikTok caption, @lesedi.mod simply said the following:
"A girl’s first love is her first car."
The stunner then went on to flex her beautiful white Jeep, which left online users in awe and some inspired to follow suit. The new car is a significant achievement for the woman, symbolizing hard work and dedication.
Watch the video below:
SA cheers as hun celebrates major achievement
South Africans loved the woman's TikTok video, and many headed to the comments section to shower her with congratulatory messages.
Bigdaddy_bear said:
"Congratulations I love seeing black women progressing."
Jabulile maShandu added:
"My prayer this year."
Itumeleng shared:
"Felt like I was signing my life away. Well, signing a new life, actually."
Blessly Music commented:
"That's when you realize that you've made it in life."
Miss Portia wrote:
"You don’t sleep those nights leading to and after it really feels like a dream."
User replied:
"I can't wait for my turn. Congratulations, my girl."
South African women buy cars
- One hun in Mzansi, gave her viewers a glimpse into her journey to purchasing her first car, and people were inspired.
- An educator flexed her big girl purchase in a TikTok video making rounds online, and people loved it.
- One young lady achieved a big milestone in her life and bragged about it on TikTok.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za