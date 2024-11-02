Carrot Top's relationship status: who is he dating now?

Carrot Top is a famous American stand-up comedian, actor, and TV personality best known for his unique comedy style, incorporating random props throughout his skits. In addition to his successful career, fans are curious about Carrot Top's relationship.

Carrot Top is one of the highest-paid and most successful comedians working in Las Vegas. Photo: @Gabe Ginsberg (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Carrot Top skyrocketed to stardom in the early 90s following his debut in the stand-up comedy arena. He has since thrived in the entertainment industry due to his dynamic use of props and humour that often reflects current events and pop culture. Discover Carrot Top's personal life, relationship status, and career.

Carrot Top's profile summary

Full name Scott Thompson Gender Male Date of birth February 25, 1965 Age 59 years old (as of 2024) Birth sign Pisces Place of birth Rockledge, Florida, USA Current residence Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Eye colour Green Hair colour Red Weight 79 kg (approx) Height 5 feet 9 inches Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christianity Parents Larry and Dona Thompson Siblings Garrett and Claire Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Amanda Lorraine Hogan College Florida Atlantic University Profession Stand-up comedian, actor, and TV personality Social media Instagram, X (Twitter), Facebook, TikTok Net worth $70 million (approx)

How old is Carrot Top?

Carrot Top, whose real name is Scott Thompson (age 59 years old as of 2024), was born on February 25, 1965, in Rockledge, Florida, USA. He was born to Larry, a NASA engineer, and Dona Thompson and grew up alongside his two older siblings, Garrett and Claire.

Growing up, Carrot Top was always interested in trivia things despite having a dad who worked at NASA. In an interview on the Tiny Meat Gang Podcast in January 2014, Carrot had an honest conversation about his dad's mysterious NASA job, saying,

My father worked at NASA...Yeah, worked at NASA and trained astronauts. And you know I didn't even think anything of it, when you're a kid, you just think your dad's a nerd, and he's going to go to work.

Carrot Top at the Laugh Factory Comedy Club inside the Tropicana Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Gabe Ginsberg

Source: Getty Images

What is Carrot Top's relationship status?

The American comedian has been dating his longtime girlfriend, Amanda Lorraine Hogan, a successful entrepreneur born in August 1983. Amanda is the founder of Any Thyme Catering, a catering and event-planning company located in Las Vegas. She also owns a pottery and handmade tableware shop via Etsy.

When did Carrot Top and Amanda Hogan start dating?

Scott Thompson has been dating his longtime girlfriend, Amanda Hogan, since 2014. The pair probably met in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, where Amanda's business is.

Amanda Hogan (L) and her boyfriend, comedian Carrot Top, at the 10th-anniversary celebration of his residency at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Is Carrot Top gay?

Despite portraying a flamboyant stage persona and distinctive red hair, the famous comedian is not gay. He has never publicly declared anything about being gay.

Carrot Top's career

Carrot Top has had a successful career in the entertainment industry. His career encompasses the following;

Stand-up comedy career

Scott Thompson debuted his stand-up comedy career as a freshman at Florida Atlantic University when he performed his first-ever routine. However, his major break came in 1991 when he appeared on Comic Strip Live.

His unique comedy approach has made him stand out for decades. On stage, he incorporates several props in large trunks, earning him the title "King of Props" from his fans.

Movies and TV shows

Comedian Carrot Top at Imagine Dragons' fifth annual Tyler Robinson Foundation Rise Up Gala at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Gabe Ginsberg

Source: Getty Images

The American star has also ventured into acting. He has appeared in popular movies and TV shows, as seen below;

Films

Year Title Role 1995 Hourglass Clerk 1996 Pure Danger Morgue Truck Driver 1998 Dennis the Menace Strikes Again Sylvester 2003 Carrot Top Rocks Las Vegas Himself 2007 Shortcut to Happiness Himself 2007 Smiley Face Himself 2012 Last Call Mailman

Television shows

Year Title Role 1996 Space Ghost Coast to Coast Himself 2000 NYUK Dr. Eugene Splicer 2001 Weakest Link Himself 2004 George Lopez Himself 2006 Reno 911! Himself 2009 The Girls Next Door Himself 2014 The Neighbors Himself 2016 Hitting the Breaks Himself

What is Carrot Top's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American comedian has a net worth of $70 million. He derives his vast net worth from his successful career in the entertainment industry. He is also one of the highest-paid and most successful comedians working in Las Vegas.

Comedian Carrot Top at the grand opening of "Criss Angel MINDFREAK" at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Gabe Ginsberg

Source: Getty Images

FAQS

Scott Thompson is a talented comedian based in Las Vegas, USA. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the American celebrity;

Where did Carrot Tops get his name from?

Thompson got his iconic trademark name from a local swimming coach. The swimming coach was referring to his full Red hair.

Is Carrot Top married?

The king of props has no wife and has never been married. However, he has been in a long relationship with 41-year-old Amanda Hogan.

What happened to Carrot Top?

Carrot Top's residency at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas was recently extended through 2030. He had been performing there since November 22, 2005.

Above is everything you need to know about Carrot Top's relationship, career, age, and personal life. He is an incredibly talented stand-up comedian, actor, and TV personality who has cemented his name in the entertainment industry for decades.

READ ALSO: Hailee Steinfeld's relationship timeline and romance with Josh Allen

Briefly.co.za published an article about Hailee Steinfeld, an American actress and singer who became famous through her role in True Grit. She is an incredibly talented actress and singer who has achieved remarkable success at a young age.

Hailee Steinfeld has had several notable relationships with celebrated men in the entertainment and sports industry. Discover some of her prominent relationships.

Source: Briefly News