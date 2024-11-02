Carrot Top's relationship status: who is he dating now?
Carrot Top is a famous American stand-up comedian, actor, and TV personality best known for his unique comedy style, incorporating random props throughout his skits. In addition to his successful career, fans are curious about Carrot Top's relationship.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Carrot Top's profile summary
- What is Carrot Top's relationship status?
- Carrot Top's career
- FAQS
Carrot Top skyrocketed to stardom in the early 90s following his debut in the stand-up comedy arena. He has since thrived in the entertainment industry due to his dynamic use of props and humour that often reflects current events and pop culture. Discover Carrot Top's personal life, relationship status, and career.
Carrot Top's profile summary
|Full name
|Scott Thompson
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|February 25, 1965
|Age
|59 years old (as of 2024)
|Birth sign
|Pisces
|Place of birth
|Rockledge, Florida, USA
|Current residence
|Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Eye colour
|Green
|Hair colour
|Red
|Weight
|79 kg (approx)
|Height
|5 feet 9 inches
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Religion
|Christianity
|Parents
|Larry and Dona Thompson
|Siblings
|Garrett and Claire
|Relationship status
|Dating
|Girlfriend
|Amanda Lorraine Hogan
|College
|Florida Atlantic University
|Profession
|Stand-up comedian, actor, and TV personality
|Social media
|Instagram, X (Twitter), Facebook, TikTok
|Net worth
|$70 million (approx)
How old is Carrot Top?
Carrot Top, whose real name is Scott Thompson (age 59 years old as of 2024), was born on February 25, 1965, in Rockledge, Florida, USA. He was born to Larry, a NASA engineer, and Dona Thompson and grew up alongside his two older siblings, Garrett and Claire.
Growing up, Carrot Top was always interested in trivia things despite having a dad who worked at NASA. In an interview on the Tiny Meat Gang Podcast in January 2014, Carrot had an honest conversation about his dad's mysterious NASA job, saying,
My father worked at NASA...Yeah, worked at NASA and trained astronauts. And you know I didn't even think anything of it, when you're a kid, you just think your dad's a nerd, and he's going to go to work.
What is Carrot Top's relationship status?
The American comedian has been dating his longtime girlfriend, Amanda Lorraine Hogan, a successful entrepreneur born in August 1983. Amanda is the founder of Any Thyme Catering, a catering and event-planning company located in Las Vegas. She also owns a pottery and handmade tableware shop via Etsy.
When did Carrot Top and Amanda Hogan start dating?
Scott Thompson has been dating his longtime girlfriend, Amanda Hogan, since 2014. The pair probably met in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, where Amanda's business is.
Is Carrot Top gay?
Despite portraying a flamboyant stage persona and distinctive red hair, the famous comedian is not gay. He has never publicly declared anything about being gay.
Carrot Top's career
Carrot Top has had a successful career in the entertainment industry. His career encompasses the following;
Stand-up comedy career
Scott Thompson debuted his stand-up comedy career as a freshman at Florida Atlantic University when he performed his first-ever routine. However, his major break came in 1991 when he appeared on Comic Strip Live.
His unique comedy approach has made him stand out for decades. On stage, he incorporates several props in large trunks, earning him the title "King of Props" from his fans.
Movies and TV shows
The American star has also ventured into acting. He has appeared in popular movies and TV shows, as seen below;
Films
|Year
|Title
|Role
|1995
|Hourglass
|Clerk
|1996
|Pure Danger Morgue
|Truck Driver
|1998
|Dennis the Menace Strikes Again
|Sylvester
|2003
|Carrot Top Rocks Las Vegas
|Himself
|2007
|Shortcut to Happiness
|Himself
|2007
|Smiley Face
|Himself
|2012
|Last Call
|Mailman
Television shows
|Year
|Title
|Role
|1996
|Space Ghost Coast to Coast
|Himself
|2000
|NYUK
|Dr. Eugene Splicer
|2001
|Weakest Link
|Himself
|2004
|George Lopez
|Himself
|2006
|Reno 911!
|Himself
|2009
|The Girls Next Door
|Himself
|2014
|The Neighbors
|Himself
|2016
|Hitting the Breaks
|Himself
What is Carrot Top's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American comedian has a net worth of $70 million. He derives his vast net worth from his successful career in the entertainment industry. He is also one of the highest-paid and most successful comedians working in Las Vegas.
FAQS
Scott Thompson is a talented comedian based in Las Vegas, USA. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the American celebrity;
Where did Carrot Tops get his name from?
Thompson got his iconic trademark name from a local swimming coach. The swimming coach was referring to his full Red hair.
Is Carrot Top married?
The king of props has no wife and has never been married. However, he has been in a long relationship with 41-year-old Amanda Hogan.
What happened to Carrot Top?
Carrot Top's residency at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas was recently extended through 2030. He had been performing there since November 22, 2005.
Above is everything you need to know about Carrot Top's relationship, career, age, and personal life. He is an incredibly talented stand-up comedian, actor, and TV personality who has cemented his name in the entertainment industry for decades.
