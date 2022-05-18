Larry Kudlow has served in the American government and corporate sector as a chief economist for the longest time. Despite having issues with cocaine abuse, which led him to be sacked from one of the top investment banks, he has still achieved much in life. But how has he managed to lead such a successful career life? What is Larry Kudlow’s net worth?

Larry is famous for having served as the Director of the National Economic Council during the Trump Administration from 2018 to 2021. Photo: Chip Somodevilla

Kudlow is a celebrated American conservative economist, TV personality, and newspaper columnist. Larry is famous for having served as the Director of the National Economic Council during the Trump Administration from 2018 to 2021. Over the years, he has worked in different organisations, including working in top media stations. Get to know about Larry Kudlow's net worth, family, age, etc.

Larry Kudlow's profiles

Full Name Lawrence Alan Kudlow Date of Birth August 20, 1947 Age 74 (As of 2022) Birth Place New Jersey Country United States Larry Kudlow's nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Occupation News Anchor and Economic Commentator Education The University of Rochester and Princeton University Larry Kudlow's spouse Judith Pond

Early life

How old is Kudlow? He was born Lawrence Alan Kudlow on August 20, 1947, in New Jersey. Thus, Larry Kudlow's age is 74 years at writing. He was raised in a Jewish family. His parents are Irving Howard and Ruth Kudlow.

He began his career as a staff economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Photo: Joshua Roberts

Where did Larry Kudlow go to college?

He attended Elizabeth Morrow School and Dwight-Englewood School, both private schools. He later joined the University of Rochester, where he graduated with a degree in history in 1969. During his time at the university, he played lawn tennis and was an active member of the Students for a Democratic Society, a left-wing antiwar group.

In 1971, Larry Kudlow furthered his education as he enrolled at the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs at Princeton University to study politics and economics. He quit before acquiring his master's degree.

Does Larry Kudlow have a wife?

He has been married three times. In 1974, he married Nancy Ellen Gersten, an editor in The New Yorker magazine's fiction department. Their marriage lasted about a year. Then, in 1981, he met Susan Sicher. Details about Larry Kudlow's children have not been provided.

After dating for some time, they tied the knot in a wedding presided over by Federal Judge John Sirica. Their union, too, did not work. Finally, in 1986, Larry Kudlow married Judith Pond, a painter and Montana native. His wife's paintings include flowers and neckties and are sold for hundreds of dollars.

Larry Kudlow's career

Under President Ronald Reagan's administration, he was the associate director for economics and planning. Photo: Chip Somodevilla

He began his career at the Federal Reserve Bank in New York, handling finance and economic matters. He later proceeded to work as the chief economist and the senior managing director at the investment firms of Paine Webber. He was just 28 years old at the time.

In 1979, he was hired by Bear Stearns, a top investment bank, as its chief economics. This was following his broad experience in investments and free trade.

In 1981, he worked at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) as a chief economist. While there, he also served the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation as an advisory committee member.

In 1987, he returned to Bear Stearns as its senior managing director. This is after spending 15 months receiving treatment for drug and alcohol addictions. He was later sacked in 1994 due to cocaine abuse. In May 2001, he assumed charge as the Economics Editor at National Review Online.

TV co-host

In 2002, he commenced co-hosting a TV show on CNBC alongside Jim Cramer. After that, he went on to host other popular shows such as The Kudlow Report, and Kudlow & Company, among others. All Larry Kudlow's TV shows were marked by his assertive style and optimistic economic outlook.

Work in the government

In 2005, he was inducted into a six-member state tax commission by George Pataki, Governor of New York. In February 2009, rumours surfaced that he was running for the Senate in the 2010 Connecticut Senate election. He dismissed the rumours as false.

Under President Ronald Reagan's administration, he was the associate director for economics and planning, where he helped the president develop economic and budget policies. On April 2, 2018, he was appointed by President Trump as the Director of the National Economic Council, replacing Gary Cohn.

In the summer of 2019, he asserted that the proposed United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement would increase GDP by half a percentage point and job creation by 180,000 per year after ratification.

Kudlow and Company

He founded his research firm, Kudlow and Company, where he serves as the firm's CEO. The firm offers several services ranging from financial advice, analysis, and speaking engagements.

Larry Kudlow's books

As an author, he has penned American Abundance: The New Economic & Moral Prosperity and Tide: Why Tax Cuts Are the Key to Prosperity and Freedom. He also commented on Bullish On Bush: How George Bush's Ownership Society Will Mae America Stronger.

Net worth

As an author, he has penned American Abundance: The New Economic & Moral Prosperity and Tide: Why Tax Cuts Are the Key to Prosperity and Freedom. Photo: Jahi Chikwendiu

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has a net worth of over $10 million. The primary source of his income comes from his work in both the private and government sectors. What is Larry Kudlow's salary? He received $800 thousand as his salary from CNBC, $1 million at Fox International and $185,000 from the National economic council.

Above is every detail you would like to know about Larry Kudlow's net worth, career, family, etc. His columns appear in major national newspapers like the Cato Journal, Washington Times, and City Journal. In addition, he continues to give his wise counsel on finances and economics.

