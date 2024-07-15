Carlos Santana's wife: his love story with Cindy Blackman and past marriage

Carlos Santana was anointed one of rock's true virtuosos and guiding lights in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, following his unique musical genres. Following his successful musical career, most fans have been curious about his love life. Discover Carlos Santana's wife and past marriage.

Carlos rose to fame in the late '60s and early '70s with his massively popular fusion of rock and Latin music. Photo: @carlossantana (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Santana's crystalline tone and clean arcing make him the rare instrumentalist who can be identified in just one note. He is also considered the greatest guitarist of all time. But besides his illustrious career, he is also known for his high-profile relationships.

Cindy Blackman's profile summary

Full name Cindy Blackman Santana Nickname Cindy Blackman Gender Female Date of birth November 18, 1959 Age 64 years (in 2024) Place of birth Yellow Springs, Ohio, United States Nationality American Height 5 feet 10 inches Weight 63 kg (approx) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Carlos Santana Famous as Carlos Santana's wife Profession Jazz and rock drummer Social media X (Twitter) Instagram Net worth $10 Million

How old is Carlos Santana's wife?

Cindy Blackman (age 64 years in 2024) was born in Yellow Springs, Ohio, on November 18, 1959. Her mother and grandmother were classical musicians, while her uncle was a vibist.

Cindy's skill and talent as a drummer have earned her recognition and praise in jazz and beyond. Photo: @cindyblackmansantana (modified by author)

Source: Original

Carlos Santana's proposal to his new wife

On July 9, 2010, Carlos proposed to his touring drummer, Cindy Blackman, on stage during a Tinley Park, Illinois concert. Their wedding was on December 19, 2010. Carlos spoke fondly of his wife in an interview with People Magazine.

Cindy is a match with everything that I am, from the fire of passion to vulnerability. Everything tastes better when you share it with your soul mate.

Musician Carlos Santana and his wife Cindy Blackman visit the SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo by Astrid Stawiarz

Source: Getty Images

Cindy Blackman's musical career

She studied at the Hartt School of Music in Hartford and, in 1993, landed a job as a drummer for Lenny Kravitz. She toured with him for 18 years.

She has also recorded several jazz albums and has performed with Sam Rivers, Joss Stone, and Pharoah Sanders, among other jazz artists. In 2004, she took a break from touring with Lenny Kravitz to focus on her music, releasing Music for the New Millennium on her Sacred Sounds Label. In 2010, she released her first tribute album to her inspiration Tony Williams.

Carlos Santana's career

Carlos formed the Santana Blues Band in 1966, signing a contract with Columbia Records, and Santana became the frontman. He later released several best-selling albums throughout the 1970s and early 80s, such as Lotus, Abraxas, and Amigos, making a big comeback in 1999 with the Grammy-winning Supernatural.

He made it to the top of the Billboard charts three times in a row with the self-titled debut Santana, followed by Abraxas and Santana III. Over the years, Carlos has sold over 100 million records and reached more than 100 million fans in his concerts worldwide.

Carlos Santana and his wife Cindy Blackman-Santana at the "Santana De Corazon" screening at The Hudson Theatre in New York City. Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo

Source: Getty Images

Albums

1973: Love Devotion Surrender

1974: Illuminations

1979: Oneness – Silver Dreams Golden Reality

1980: The Swing of Delight

1983: Havana Moon

1987: Blues for Salvador

1993: Santana Brothers

Awards

Santana has won 10 Grammys and 3 Latin Grammys so far. In 2009, he received a Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award, and years later, he was named a Kennedy Center Honors recipient.

Philanthropy

Carlos has been involved in numerous volunteer programs and is renowned for his Milagro Foundation, which supports humanitarian causes. He has also supported other causes aiding underserved children and youth in education and health.

Carlos Santana speaking during a listening event for his upcoming album "Africa Speaks" featuring singer Buika at the House of Blues Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Does Carlos Santana have any children?

Carlos Santana is a dad of three kids whom he had with Deborah King before they split in 2007 after 34 years of marriage. Their children are:

1. Salvador Santana

Salvador is Carlos’ eldest son, aged 41. Like his father, he is also into music and has released albums under his name and with his group, The Salvador Santana Band. He is also a loving husband and a father.

2. Stella Santana

Stella is Carlos's elder daughter, aged 37. She is also a musician. She released her debut album, Selfish, in 2016 and has released several singles.

3. Angelica Santana

Angelica is Carlos' youngest daughter, aged 32. However, little is known about her whereabouts.

Is Cindy Blackman still married to Santana?

Cindy is still married to Carlos Santana. They were married in Maui, Hawaii, on December 19, 2010.

Musicians Carlos Santana and Cindy Blackman at the Casa Noble Tequila Tasting at The Core Club in New York City. Photo by John Lamparski

Source: Getty Images

What is Carlos Santana's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Carlos has a net worth of $120 million. He rose to fame in the late '60s and early '70s with his massively popular fusion of rock and Latin music. He derives his vast wealth from his successful career in the music industry. Here is one of Carlos Santana's quotes about money:

I'm laughing because I know the secret of life. And the secret of life is that I have validated my existence. I know that I am worth more than my house, my bank account, or any physical thing.

Who is Carlos Santana's first wife?

Carlos was married to Deborah King, daughter of blues musician Saunders King. They lived in Marin County and had three children: Stella, Salvador, and Angelica. They were married from 1973 until 2007, when their union ended due to irreconcilable differences.

Above is everything you would love to know about Carlos Santana's wife, career and personal life. He is a Mexican-American award-winning guitarist and leader of the Santana band. The band's music uniquely blends Latin-infused rock, jazz, blues, salsa and African rhythms.

READ ALSO: Enrica Cenzatti: The untold story of Andrea Bocelli's first wife

Briefly.co.za published an article about Enrica Cenzatti, popularly known as Adrea Bocelli's first wife. Bocelli is an Italian singer best known for the hit albums Sacred Arias and Romanza. Some of the star's accolades include a Classic Brit, Golden Globe and Special Echo Awards. So, where is Enrica Cenzatti now?

Source: Briefly News