King of Hearts teasers for September 2021: Roshni moves into Sid’s house

In King of Hearts teasers for September 2021, Roshni angrily moves out of her home after arguing with her mother. She moves into Sid's home, fully aware that he is now Misha's fiancé. Won't the ladies turn the house into a wrestling ring?

Love is not for the faint-hearted. People have to behave like Roshni at times to save their relationships. Is she wrong to mark her territory and fight for what is hers? Roshni acts this way only when she knows she is doing the right thing.

King of Hearts teasers of September 2021

While Roshni is doing her best to protect her relationship, what is Sid doing? The man gradually tosses the right cards since Misha cannot maturely handle rejection. You will love King of Hearts' September episodes:

Wednesday, 1st September 2021

Episode 116

Misha abducts Shiv and unveils to him how she will trap Sid. Roshni wants her dad to be present at her engagement. Will she postpone it if he does not arrive?

Thursday, 2nd September 2021

Episode 117

Roshni begs Sid to break up with her to save Shiv from Misha. DD cuts ties with Sid and his family. Meanwhile, Shive tries to expose Misha’s plan.

Friday, 3rd September 2021

Episode 118

Shiv makes a grave mistake after mistaking Misha for Roshni. Sid promises to love Roshni for the rest of his life even though he is engaged to another woman.

Monday, 6th September 2021

Episode 119

Roshni is devastated when DD finds Shiv’s corpse. DD promises to find the killer. Meanwhile, Roshni and Misha compete to recover Shiv’s earrings.

Tuesday, 7th September 2021

Episode 120

After Yash repairs DD’s phone, she finds Shiv’s voice message. Sid finds Shiv’s earring while DD searches for the murderer.

Wednesday, 8th September 2021

Episode 121

Misha threatens Kritika to confess she killed Shiv. Unfortunately, Sid believes Kritika’s words without further investigation.

Thursday, 9th September 2021

Episode 122

Sid pretended he believed Kritika. He begins to look for evidence to vindicate her. Roshni moves into Sid’s house after arguing with DD.

Friday, 10th September 2021

Episode 123

Misha locks the room and forces Sid to kiss her in front of Roshni. After Sid gets Kritika out of jail, he breaks his engagement with Misha and vows he will never marry her.

Monday, 13th September 2021

Episode 124

Dr Aurora tells DD that Misha has schizophrenia. DD suspects Misha is behind Shiv’s death and every recent misfortune.

Tuesday, 14th September 2021

Episode 125

DD confronts Misha in front of the entire family. Misha claims DD is mentally ill when she gets arrested, but Sid promises to get to the bottom of the matter.

Wednesday, 15th September 2021

Episode 126

Sid and Roshni stage an act to make Misha confess to killing Shiv and other crimes. Will she outsmart them or fall into their trap?

Sid and Roshni

She demands her dad should be present on her engagement day. Later, the duo breaks up to convince Misha to set Shiv free. Unfortunately, Misha kills Shiv and forces Sid to marry her. When Roshni moves into Sid's home, Misha forces Sid to give her all the attention as Roshni watches silently.

Kritika and Misha

Misha forces Kritika to lie to Sid that she killed Shiv. Sid proves Kritika is covering up Misha and protects her from going to hail. DD listens to the last voicemail Shiv sent to her and suspects Misha is the murder. Misha claims DD is mentally unstable. Will Sid and Roshni prove DD is right?

Watch a King of Hearts' rebroadcast on Zee World from on weekdays at 17h00. Treat the highlighted episodes of King of Hearts teasers for September 2021 as the cake's cherry top. Watching the series gives you the storyline's entire sweetness.

