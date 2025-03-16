A video has gone viral of Deputy President Paul Mashatile seemingly kicking his feet up during a casual outing

The clip, posted on the @MDNnewss X page, shows Mashatile moving to the sound of music and enjoying a drink

It is unclear where the recently surfaced video was taken, with the deputy president on a working visit to Japan

A video surfaced on social media, showing Deputy President Paul Mashatile unwinding in a social setting.

TSHWANE — A video of Deputy President Paul Mashatile socialising during a break away from an apparently busy work schedule has surfaced online.

Mashatile, who is usually in a suit and tie, could be seen sporting shorts and a casual shirt and unwinding in the company of a large group of people.

Mashatile kicks feet up in familial scenes

Music and drinks seemed to feature prominently, as evinced in the X clip posted on the news and gossip blog page, @MDNnewss.

The clip, shared on Saturday, 15 March 2025, has since gone viral.

The 50-second material briefly captured Mashatile enjoying the musical sounds at what appeared to be a resort, thought to be in Umhlanga in KwaZulu-Natal, though it was unclear when the video was taken.

It comes as the Presidency confirmed that the Deputy President was on a three-day working visit to Japan from 16 to 19 March.

The undertaking is aimed at reaffirming bilateral relations between South Africa and Japan. Mashatile later took to X to announce his arrival at Tokyo's Narita International Airport.

Mashatile wrote:

"The two countries enjoy well-established diplomatic relations, and 2025 marks 115 years of such. During this visit, I and a ministerial delegation will participate in various meetings with senior Japanese government officials, including Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru, and various entities, partners, and business leaders."

Mashatile noted the four ministers and two deputy ministers joining the trip.

"Accompanying me on the trip are ministers, Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie; Agriculture, John Steenhuisen; Trade Industry and Competition, Parks Tau; Higher Education, Nobuhle Nkabane; and deputy ministers, International Relations and Cooperation, Tandi Moraka; and Science, Technology and Innovation, Nomalungelo Gina."

Locals zoom into 'unpresidential' Mashatile

The video, which by the time this story was published, had gathered over 370,000 views in the over 24 hours since it was posted, captured some locals' unimpressed reception to it, while others struggled to identify the wrong in it.

Briefly News looks at the wave of colourful reactions.

@LadyM1306 assessed:

"So? What’s wrong with him having him…?"

@rikhotsomoses offered:

"Paul is entertaining slay queens."

@OPapas44771 commented

"Nice life. I guess VAT won’t affect such people thina ama armskepsels sisekakeni (we, the poor nobody's are in trouble)."

Sexwale throws support behind Mashatile

In a related story, Briefly News reported that African National Congress (ANC) veteran Tokyo Sexwale expressed his belief in Mashatile to lead the country.

Sexwale, speaking during an interview with Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh, said he'd welcome it if Ramaphosa's deputy succeeded him as the next president.

