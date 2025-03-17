A young scholar made South Africans proud when she shared one of her biggest achievements online

The youngster was honoured by her educators for her academic excellence since she enrolled at the school

Social media users congratulated her in a thread of comments, sharing heartwarming messages

One South African matric learner finally enjoyed the fruits of her labour when she was acknowledged for her academic excellence.

A Mzansi scholar was honoured with a leadership position for her academic excellence. Image: @hearts4.sharpay

Source: TikTok

The youngster stood in front of the school during an assembly to accept her prestigious award.

Matric learner becomes emotional after school honours her

A 2025 matric learner, Sbahle Mavuso, started off her academic year on a high note after her school acknowledged her achievements. Mavuso was called to stand on stage, in front of her fellow pupils to accept her prestigious awards.

The youngster was given the leadership position of being the year’s head girl, and was also awarded with a special blazer for her academic excellence. Mavuso was top of her class since Grade 9 at Gekombineerde Skool Noorderlig in Benoni.

Her fellow classmates roared as the matriculant walked across the stage to accept her awards. The school principal said:

“This is not something that happens often. This is a special honour. It is a special blazer that has been awarded to Sbahle for her excellent academic achievements. She was the top academic achiever in Grade 11, she was the top academic achiever in grade 10, and the top academic achiever in grade 9.”

Mavuso was emotional and shared her inspiring video on TikTok with the caption:

“From being announced as head girl of '25 to receiving an Honours blazer on the very same day has to be the biggest highlight of my life.”

Her mother was unfortunately not present during the ceremony but made it up to her in a special way.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi proud of excellent matriculant in viral TikTok video

Social media users had goosebumps after watching the inspiring video:

South Africans were moved by an academically excellent scholars. Image: @hearts4.sharpay

Source: TikTok

@azra_van_der_vent commented:

“The tears in my eyes for a stranger, congratulations go-getter! super proud of you.”

@Cebi_ said:

“Black excellence.”

@kurtleyyyyyyy commented:

“This is so motivational.”

@NikiweG👄 wrote:

“Oh, why am I crying? Congratulations stranger.”

@Ophentse Mokgethi said:

“No weapon formed against you shall prosper.”

@Karabo Simela commented:

“I’m crying, I love it when black girls win.”

@xola_cola said:

“I cried and I don't even know you. May you go achieve all your wildest dreams, stranger. Not even the universe can limit you!”

@Somebody calls me Mommy🥰 shared:

“I would be crying my eyes out on that stage. I’m so proud of you stranger.”

