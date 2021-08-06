A Magical Love Story Teasers for September 2021: What dangers await the Khans?

The Indian soapie of A Magical Love Story on Starlife is now one of the favourite dramas on TV. This series pulls you into a world of magic, secrets, betrayal, romance and dishonesty. For instance, Aman and Roshni are basking in their blossoming romance, but for how long? A Magical Love Story teasers continue the revelation of the possibilities of love.

In this September's A Magical Love Story show, Roshni and Aman have to battle the troublesome Jinn for their love to survive. But unfortunately, it looks like they are losing this battle after something terrible happened to Aman and leaves his heartthrob heartbroken. However, trouble only lasts the night and joy triumphs. Roshni shares news of her pregnancy with Aman, and it looks like they are made for each other. Get to know more from these teasers before the show's official broadcast.

A Magical Love Story teasers for September 2021

Is Junaid Khan responsible for Aman’s dangerous situation? Precisely what did Roshni do to remedy the situation and at what cost? More so, what secrets does Roshni keep from Aman and his family, and why is Rehan unhappy about this? Find out more from these A Magical Love Story for September highlights.

Episodes 121-122 - Wednesday, 1st of September, 2021

Junaid Khan made a desperate agreement with the Jinn some twenty years ago, but Tabeezi and Parveen are unimpressed with his lifestyle.

Then, Junaid Khan evicted Farah and Tabeezi from the house, and the new game plan is to sacrifice the life of Aman. However, Junaid’s atrocities are exposed, and he tries to overcome the storm that comes with it.

Episodes 123-124 - Thursday, 2nd of September, 2021

Roshni and Aman experience a surreal moment in a hot air balloon and watch the sun go up in the sky. Whereas Roshni is in danger, the Khans team up to rescue her.

Aman’s death troubles the Khans, but Roshni is too devastated and becomes unconscious afterwards. Besides, after regaining consciousness, Roshni’s new life mission is to prove that she genuinely cares about Aman.

Episodes 125-126 - Friday, 3rd of September, 2021

Roshni contacts Aman’s missing brother, Rehan Khan, and he promises to assist her quest. Nazreen attempts to stop Roshni; meanwhile, the Jinns journey towards Khan’s home.

The Jinn takes Aman’s spirit after entering Khan’s mansion, while Roshni consents to make crucial appeasement. Will the Jinn accept her sacrifice?

Episodes 127-128 - Saturday, 4th of September, 2021

Roshni does not share the truth with Aman and his family members, which leaves Rehan disappointed.

Elsewhere, Aman is surprised when he sees his room beautifully adorned by the Khans. Finally, Roshni and Aman explore an emotional moment while Rehan goes to a club.

Episodes 129-130 - Sunday, 5th of September, 2021

Shayari appears for an interview in Rehan’s workplace. However, someone uses a drone to monitor the Khan’s house, but they do not know about it.

Rehan is furious about Shayari’s mistake, while Roshni does not make use of Aman's medications. Elsewhere, an unknown figure enters Tabeezi’s home.

Episodes 131-132 - Monday, 6th of September, 2021

Roshni asks Rehan for a big favour while Shayari is about to experience a pleasant surprise. Besides, Aman confesses the truth to Rehan, but she reacts angrily.

Aman attempts to comfort a devastated Roshni. However, a new danger looms around the Khans while Rehan is bothered about Farhan’s location.

Episodes 133-134 - Tuesday, 7th of September, 2021

Roshni is happy to share news of her pregnancy with Aman, while Aman and Rehan are caught in an enchanted smoke, courtesy of Jinn Shikari’s magic. Shayari visits the Khans.

Aman brings a doctor to the house so that Roshni's health can be monitored. Rehan meets Natasha at the office, and he is determined to unravel everything about Shayari.

Roshni

Roshni is in love with Aman and enjoys some beautiful moments with him. However, she became depressed after something terrible happened to the love of her life. Roshni is determined to do anything to rectify the situation, but this is still subject to some unseen forces. Her success is short-lived after Aman shares a secret with her. Will the news of her pregnancy change the situation of her love life?

Aman

Aman is in love with Roshni, and they experience some romantic moments together. But unknown to him, some forces are plotting something sinister against him. This breaks the heart of his lover and leaves his family devastated. Will he overcome this trouble and reunite with his lover and family?

A Magical Love Story teasers for September 2021 assure viewers that more entertaining stuff is coming up. The show offers a blend of magic and reality, and it explains the battle between different forces trying to gain control over some characters. Tune in on Star Life daily at 22h00.

