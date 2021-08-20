King of Hearts Teasers for September 2021: Misha becomes murderous!

King of Hearts teasers for September 2021 are out, and the gist in the show has just gotten better. King of Hearts cast members unveil their treacherous ways and cause their foes so much distress. Some lack empathy and let anger and resentment cloud their judgement. Others constantly find reasons to cause trouble. These highlights prove how dramatic the oncoming episodes will be.

King of Hearts storyline is about an overprotective mother, DD, her daughter, Roshni, and her relationship escapades. DD meddles in her daughter's love life and chooses a life partner for her. Roshni falls in love with Sid, although her mother discredits the relationship claiming that Sid is a poor man. However, to her surprise, Sid hails from a wealthy family. King of Hearts teasers for September 2021 highlight the escapades to the crippled relationship.

King of Hearts teasers for September 2021

In the oncoming King of Hearts episodes, Misha takes up her role as the villain in the show's plot. However, she does the unthinkable and her plan to get away with a heinous crime lands someone else into trouble. Will the truth come out?

Episode 116 - Wednesday, 1st of September 2021

Roshni turns down the engagement proposal and insists on seeing her father. Meanwhile, Misha kidnaps Shiv and tells him details of her twisted plan to eliminate Sid.

Episode 117 - Thursday, 2nd of September 2021

Shiv attempts to expose Misha and her heinous plan, and DD ends her ties with Sid and his family. Roshni tells Sid her decision to sacrifice her love for him to rescue Shiv.

Episode 118 - Friday, 3rd of September 2021

Shiv mistakes Misha for Roshini and ends up making a grievous mistake. Sid affirms his love Roshni and promises to fight for their love even though he is being forced to marry another woman.

Episode 119 - Monday, 6th of September 2021

DD is shocked to spot Shiv's dead body, and when she breaks the news to Roshni, she feels devastated. DD promises to find Shiv's murderer. Elsewhere, Roshni and Misha race against time to find the earring Shiv had before he died.

Episode 120 - Tuesday, 7th of September 2021

Sid succeeds in finding the earring, and Yash repairs DD's phone. As she goes through the messages, DD comes across a voice message that Shiv sent her. Is this the clue in solving the mystery surrounding Shiv's death?

Episode 121 - Wednesday, 8th of September 2021

Misha plants evidence to make Kritika responsible for Shiv's death, and Kritika opens up to Sid, who believes everything she says.

Episode 122 - Thursday, 9th of September 2021

Sid collects enough evidence to prove that Kritika is innocent. Later, a heated argument ensues between DD and Roshni; hence, Roshni relocates to Sid's house.

Episode 123 - Friday, 10th of September 2021

Sid succeeds in proving that Kritika is innocent, and later, Misha locks him up in a room and forces him to kiss her. However, Sid declines and announces he will not marry her.

Episode 124 - Monday, 13th of September 2021

Dr Aurora breaks the shocking news about Misha's mental illness to DD. Therefore, DD pieces up the puzzle and deduces that Misha is responsible for everything that has been happening. Will DD expose Misha?

Episode 125 - Tuesday, 14th of September 2021

Sid declares that Shiv's killer will be arrested in less than two days, and DD questions Misha in front of everyone. However, Misha deviates from the accusations by alleging that DD is mentally ill.

Episode 126 - Wednesday, 15th of September 2021

Roshni and Sid initiate their plan by causing drama, hoping that Misha will confess everything. Will everything work as they expect?

Episode 127 - Thursday, 16th of September 2021

When Roshni passes out, the doctor tells DD life-changing information. The details force DD to let go of his love for Roshni and let Sid marry her.

Episode 128 - Friday, 17th of September 2021

The two new grannies cause problems for Roshni and Sid. Sid's grandmother's sister ruins Kritika's plan to dance at the wedding, and Kritika is puzzled to discover that Roshni is pregnant.

Episode 129 - Monday, 20th of September 2021

Roshni and Sid finally get married after enduring a series of hurdles from their family members, and everyone blesses them. However, they worry about their future and whether they will live happily ever after or someone will sabotage their happiness.

Episode 134 - Monday, 27th of September 2021

It is the day of the children's dance competition, and someone is focused on Ayesha. DD instructs Siddharth to take care of Roshni; nonetheless, unknown people abduct Ayesha and Roshni.

Episode 135 - Tuesday, 28th of September 2021

The family expresses their worries about Roshni's whereabouts, and Siddharth receives a CD and goes to look for Roshni. Elsewhere, Roshni takes the risk to escape.

Episode 136 - Wednesday, 29th of September 2021

Siddharth finds out more details about the location where DD is meeting with the kidnappers and races against time to get there before everyone. Meanwhile, Sid makes it to Malegaon and hands Ayesha to a woman whom she recognizes. However, Sid and Roshni raise eyebrows about everything.

Episode 137 - Thursday, 30th of September 2021

Sid is puzzled to discover that Ayesha's house burned down and her mother died in the fire. Later, Roshni and Sid lose their unborn baby, and DD burns with jealousy when she spots Ayesha and Sid together.

Misha

Misha initiates her plan to get back at Shiv. She abducts him and confidently unveils details of what she plans on doing to Sid. Shiv pleads with her to let him go, in vain. Later, DD is startled when she stumbles upon Shiv's dead body. However, Misha cleanses her name and plants evidence to incriminate Kritika. Nonetheless, Kritika vindicates herself. Will the truth about Shiv's death come out?

Roshni

Roshni refuses to get engaged to Sid and insists on seeing her father. Later, she declares her decision to sacrifice her love for Shiv's sake. Roshni collapses and is rushed to the hospital, where the doctor tells DD shocking information about her pregnancy! Later, after Roshni and Ayesha's abduction, Sid discovers that DD is behind it. Will he expose her?

How do you like King of Hearts teasers for September 2021? You cannot afford to miss out on the spectacle that is the upcoming episodes. Ensure to tune in to Zee World every Monday to Friday at 17h00.

