A South African national was airlifted back to South Africa after falling ill in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

Limpopo Premier, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, was present at the arrival of the individual

South Africans questioned why so much effort was made for an ordinary South African citizen

Limpopo Premier, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, and Health Member of the Executive Committee (MEC), Dieketseng Mashego, were present when the patient returned home. Image: OtpLimpopo/ Tafadzwa Ufumeli

LIMPOPO – Questions are being raised after a South African man was airlifted back to the country after falling ill in Zimbabwe.

The man, who was working in Bulawayo, became seriously ill, but could not receive the urgent medical attention he required in the Southern African country.

The decision was then made to airlift the man back to South Africa on 28 April 2025. He was transported by ambulance from Bulawayo to Beitbridge, and then flown back by helicopter to Limpopo.

The patient was transported by ambulance to Beitbridge and then airlifted.

Limpopo Premier personally in attendance as patient returns home

Limpopo Premier, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, and Health Member of the Executive Committee (MEC), Dieketseng Mashego, were both in attendance as the patient returned home.

The provincial government confirmed that the incident occurred on X (formerly Twitter), sharing photos of the Premier and MEC waiting for the patient.

The post also stated that the patient was brought back home after he could not receive the required medical treatment in Zimbabwe.

You can view the post below.

Ramathuba is no stranger to issues of healthcare and Zimbabwe. In 2022, Ramathuba, who was the Limpopo Health MEC, suggested that the South African health department bill Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa for every Zim national that country had to treat.

Healthcare system under strain from treating foreigners

While the man in question is a South African national, the healthcare system is under strain from having to treat people from other countries.

The country’s healthcare system is already burdened by long queues, understaffing and a lack of medication. On 15 April, Deputy Health Minister Joe Phaahla admitted that the system was overwhelmed, but that they were still forced to treat foreigners.

According to Section 4 of the National Health Act, free basic medical care is given to anyone, regardless of citizenship or immigration status.

South Africans question Premier’s presence

The presence of the Limpopo Premier at the arrival of the patient raised questions on social media, as many wondered what was so special about the man that the provincial leadership needed to be there. Others noted just how bad the healthcare system was in Zimbabwe.

@Bantu_Wa_Afrika said:

“Grandstanding. Was that an ordinary South African citizen? I have seen SA citizens dying in Mozambique. Why were they not airlifted?”

@KeSeRomeo questioned:

“Couldn't he get assistance in Bulawayo?? Just 1 nje?”

@AfricanComNotes stated:

“Just to be clear. The patient was airlifted because there's not even Aspirin in Zimbabwe's hospitals.”

@fulungwana suggested:

“No Zimbabwean should receive medical attention in South Africa. An eye for an eye.”

@Blecharaz added:

“It's because the health department is in a dire state. No medication in Zim hospitals. For every service rendered, you must pay. It's pathetic.”

@tshepomatho asked:

“Is this an ordinary member of the public?”

@ChigonaT questioned:

“What medical care will they provide when they don't even have painkillers?”

