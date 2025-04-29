Transport Minister Barbara Creecy reported that there were 167 road deaths over the Easter period in 2025

The minister noted that this marked a 45.6% reduction in overall fatalities as compared to last year

South Africans were not impressed, arguing that there were fewer motorists on the road due to high fuel prices

GAUTENG - The Department of Transport has a lot to celebrate this year, following the release of the 2025 Easter weekend safety report.

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy and Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa presented the report at a media briefing on Tuesday, 29 April in Pretoria.

The report showed a significant decrease in fatalities as compared to the same period last year.

Minister announces reduction in overall road deaths

During her briefing, Minister Creecy reported a 45.6% reduction in overall road deaths. In 2025, 167 people were killed on the roads during the Easter period, as opposed to the 307 in 2024.

While this is a huge decrease, the minister noted with concern the number of pedestrians killed over the Easter period.

Pedestrians accounted for 47% of all the road fatalities during the Easter period.

“It’s clear our message is not reaching pedestrians,” Creecy stated.

Mpumalanga and Eastern Cape account for most fatalities

The minister also noted that all the provinces experienced a decline in fatalities compared to the same period last year, except for Mpumalanga, which witnessed a 27.3% increase in deaths. The province experienced 28 deaths, as did the Eastern Cape.

KwaZulu-Natal, where last year 47 people died, only had 27 fatalities, while Gauteng and the Western Cape had 22 deaths each. The North West and Limpopo had the next most fatalities, with 14 and 13 each. The Free State and Northern Cape were the only two provinces that had single-digit fatalities.

The Free State had seven fatalities, while the Northern Cape had six.

South Africans are not impressed by figures

Social media users weighed in on the report, but many were not impressed with the stats, claiming that it was only the case because there weren’t as many motorists on the road.

Gerhard Theunis Bester said:

“Simply because the fuel prices are so high. Only the few who can still afford it were on the roads. If the fuel prices and cost of living keep increasing, then the annual statistics will keep improving.”

Clive Toerien stated:

“The government thinks this is a win on their part, but it is beyond stupid. They did nothing besides make life unlivable and expensive, and that is why there are fewer cars on the road. People might not die in car accidents, but they are dying of stress and suicide.”

Gary Sales added:

“That's because of the fuel prices and the state of the economy. Far less money for travel and accommodation, which has become ludicrously expensive.”

Ingrid Hawkins said:

“So, must we celebrate? Every day on the N2 in Durban, lives are lost.”

Lori Batista questioned:

“Hmmm, a percentage based on the total travelling year on year or just fewer accidents because of fewer travellers this year?”

