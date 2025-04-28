The Border Management Authority stopped more than 6200 people from illegally crossing South African borders

The BMA's Commissioner said this happened during the Easter weekend when it deployed drones to assist in apprehending illegal border entries

South Africans slammed the BMA for arresting them and called for them to be released to their home countries

The BMA stopped thousands of illegal immigrants from entering SA. Image: @TheBMA_SA

Source: Twitter

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — South Africans were not impressed that the Border Management Authority (BMA) prevented more than 6200 people from illegally trying to cross South African borders during the Easter weekend between 18 and 20 April 2025.

BMA makes over 6200 interceptions

The BMA held a media briefing in Pretoria, Gauteng on the Easter operations. The BMA's Commissioner, Michael Masiapato, also provided an update on the BMA's implementation of drone technology and bodycams.

Masiapato said 6253 people were apprehended trying to enter and exit the country illegally. He remarked that out of the number of those apprehended, 4,795 of them were undocumented foreigners and 1055 were undesirable.

Masiapato added that the arrests marked a 61% increase compared to the same period in 2024. He said Zimbabweans made up the highest number of those arrested at 2019, followed by 1921 Basotho and Mozambicans.

Masiapato said the BMA is still tackling illegal migration. He said the ports where most of the illegal immigration takes place were heavily monitored by the drones that were deployed during rhat period. He added that there was an eight percent increase in traffic between the borders. He added that 112 people were arrested for facilitating illegal migration.

The BMA used high-tech to monitor the borders during Easter. Image: @TheBMA_SA

Source: Twitter

What you need to know about the BMA

Netizens discuss the figures

Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook post shared their views.

Katlego Wa Motswako Majestic said:

"Thanks to Gayton McKenzie for bringing up the border patrol issue. Officials should be held accountable."

Bakang Bucks Semaushu said:

"He must be very clear to us and say that 6200 didn't have money to bribe them have been arrested."

Thaboesau Bobela said:

"A job well done. We wish you to continue where you left off."

Obert Sianda said:

"This is not the best solution. This is pure politicking by those in authority. It's known that those people will be in s9uthg Africa in less than two weeks."

Sello Eric said:

"That shows the problem the country is facing. But the leading party acts like it doesn't see anything."

BMA implemented Mpox screening

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the BMA implemented Mpox screening at the country's port of entry in June 202. This was after the cases of Mpox infections increased to 16.

The screenings involved thermal screenings and non-invasive observation of travellers. BMA officials were also trained to observe other symptoms relating to Mpox.

