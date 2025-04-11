Home Affairs Minister Launches High-Tech Tools for Improved Border Control

The Department of Home Affairs is making advance efforts to curb illegal activities at land and sea borders

The Department will make use of technology such as body cams and drones to help fight corruption at the borders

Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber said that drone technology will be rolled out over the Easter period

On Thursday, 10 April, Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber announced his plan to fight the ongoing battle of corruption and illegal activities at borders. He said that the Department will make use of advanced technology such as body cameras and drones to monitor and help secure South African borders.

Minister of Home Affairs rolls out drones and body cameras to bolster border security, tackle corruption and improve monitoring capabilities. Image: Luba Lesolle/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What did the Minister say?

To date, the Border Management Authority (BMA) has secured 40 body cameras to help monitor the borders in the fight to root out corruption. The Minister also introduced the utilisation of drone technology. He said that this will help in areas where the BMA have limited human resources. He said that the use of drones is already a success in the Department of Agriculture and Forestry. He mentioned that the drones were very successful during the December trial run and managed to prevent illegal border crossings by 215%.

The Minister said that the BMA are now able to see what happens and monitor personal exchanges. This will rule out the possibility of illegal activities such as taking bribes or participating in any other corrupt activities.

How will this work?

The drones are set to be rolled out as part of the easter operations. According to the Minister, this is the most advanced technology in South Africa. The use of advanced technology will not only improve border security, it will also ease the recurring issue of staff shortage faced by the BMA. The Minister believes that the use of advanced technology will increase the capabilities of the BMA.

Minister Leon Schreiber announces the use of drones and body cameras to strengthen border security, reduce corruption, and manage staff shortages. Image: d3_plus D.Naruse @ Japan/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

3 more departments that will use advanced technology

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department announced that it will require all its officers to wear body cameras with the hopes that this help fight corruption and extortion within the department.

Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) announced that it will roll out body cameras and drones to combat crime and to improve conviction rates. The drones will also help to protect the country from reckless drivers on the road.

The Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu recently announced that police officers will be wearing body cameras from April 2025. The Minister said that the department plans to buy 100 body cameras per year.

Leon Schreiber warns corrupt Home Affairs officials

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Department of Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber issued a stern warning to home affairs officials who participate in corruption. During the launch of the Border Management and Immigration Anti-Corruption Forum (BMIACF), in Pretoria, the Minister unveiled a range of advanced technologies aimed at tightening border control and combating cross-border crime.

The initiative forms part of a broader effort to modernise border operations and restore integrity within the immigration system.

