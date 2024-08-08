A raid was carried out on Umngeni Road in the heart of the city of Durban, as confirmed by the metro's spokesperson, Boysie Zungu

The main focus was on mechanics who didn't have licenses to lawfully work, as well as catching illegal foreigners

Five unlawful immigrants were arrested by the eThekwini Metro on Wednesday, 7 August, in the city's CBD

DURBAN—eThekwini cleaned up the Umngeni Road of street vehicle repairpersons and prohibited immigrants. This is aimed at improving the inner city's economy and state.

If repairs are conducted on a public road, cars, especially motorbikes, often leak oil. This leakage causes a slippery surface and causes accidents when vehicles slip on the surface.

The businesses located on Umngeni Road said that they were in support of the raid, as their business was negatively affected by it.

Gavin Mare, the Durban Manager of Car Spares, spoke to eNCA regarding their potential clients being affected:

"If you your self see come to buy goods, when you arrive you see mechanics and you aren't sure if they are mechanics, as mechanics are meant to be on the streets. So, this prevents them from coming into the store. This is the challenges we face and therefore this cleanup is a good thing. "

The Deputy mayor of the city, Zandile Myeni, said that illegal mechanics damage the city's infrastructure. They also disturb our economy, and that is why we can't allow illegal operations to continue. We are also here for the businesses that comply. The city has received messages from concerned local citizens that they can not use the road during peak traffic times. She also alluded to potential drug smuggling on Umngeni Road.

This was part of the city's inner city regeneration plan, as stated by Ground News.

What is the next step?

The police say their next objective will be to find shops selling stolen spare car parts to customers.

Responses to the latest raid

@Sbudamoore Mhlomishwa suggests a plan for displaced mechanics:

"But those Mozambique guys helped us with our cars. They know their work and are very cheap. Can eThekwini give them an area from which to work from? They are working an honest living and they don’t steal."

@B__master KZN born citizen liked the changes:

"We are really acting like a proper country now."

@MthembuNtokozo7 Mthembu passes blame:

"The problem was Bheki Cele!"

@MelikhayaPants1 had this stance against illegal foreigners:

"Well done, whoever defends illegal foreigners in SA must know he/she is promoting lawlessness and inviting a serious threat to citizens security."

@Moelikhyd

"Why are things only happening now that the GNU is established? Why have the ANC not done their jobs in the past? SA needs to completely rid itself from factions like ANC and the EFF. Without the GNU, they prosper. Without them, SA will prospers!"

