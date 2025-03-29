Russian UFC fighter Sharabutdin "Shara Bullet" Magomedov expressed his belief that Dricus du Plessis' title reign is based on luck

Shara Bullet threw his support behind Khamzat Chimaev, claiming the Chechen-Swedish fighter has the skills to dethrone du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis rose to UFC Middleweight Champion after defeating Israel Adesanya and is now expected to face Khamzat Chimaev

Russian UFC middleweight fighter Sharabutdin "Shara Bullet" Magomedov has made headlines with his recent comments about South African champion Dricus du Plessis.

Looking ahead, the likely opponent for Du Plessis’ next fight is Khamzat Chimaev, who has been vocal about his desire for a shot at the middleweight title.Image Credit/Jeff Bottari.

Source: Getty Images

In a candid statement reported by Sport24, Shara expressed his desire to see du Plessis lose his title, questioning how the South African managed to capture the belt in the first place.

I will be very happy if Du Plessis loses his belt. I don't understand how he managed to get this belt.

Shara said, making it clear that he does not believe in the legitimacy of du Plessis' reign as champion.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Backing Khamzat Chimaev for the Throne

Shara Bullet also threw his support behind fellow UFC fighter Khamzat Chimaev, claiming that the Chechen-Swedish contender has all the tools necessary to dethrone du Plessis.

Chimaev has the data to defeat Dricus. I hope that nothing will stop him from coming out in the best shape and demonstrating his level," he remarked

UFC Debut and Rise to the Top

Du Plessis made his UFC debut on September 26, 2020, at UFC 253 against Robert Whittaker.

The fight ended in a loss by unanimous decision, but Du Plessis quickly bounced back and went on a winning streak, establishing himself as a serious contender.

His most notable victories came against top-tier fighters such as Derek Brunson, Robert Whittaker, and most recently, Sean Strickland.

He is known for his aggressive striking and solid grappling skills.

Looking ahead, the likely opponent for Du Plessis’ next fight is Khamzat Chimaev, who has been vocal about his desire for a shot at the middleweight title.Image Credit/Jeff Bottari.

Source: Getty Images

UFC Middleweight Title

In 2023, Du Plessis earned a title shot against Israel Adesanya for the UFC Middleweight Championship after an impressive streak of wins.

His performance led to a highly anticipated fight, and he emerged victorious, capturing the title.

Despite some criticisms about his journey to the top, Du Plessis’ ability to overcome adversity in the octagon has solidified his place as a champion.

Possible Next Fight

Looking ahead, the likely opponent for Du Plessis’ next fight is Khamzat Chimaev, who has been vocal about his desire for a shot at the middleweight title.

Chimaev’s grappling-heavy style and dominant performances in the UFC make him a strong contender.

Should this fight materialize, it would pit Du Plessis’ striking against Chimaev’s wrestling, making for an intriguing clash of styles.

Dricus du Plessis Plans South African Fight

Briefly News previously reported that Dricus du Plessis, the UFC middleweight champion, expressed his strong desire to fight in South Africa after successfully defending his title against Sean Strickland at UFC 312 in Sydney.

The 31-year-old South African fighter stated that he would prioritize a Fight Night in South Africa over competing in events like International Fight Week.

Du Plessis has long dreamed of fighting in Africa and thanked the Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, for his support in promoting sports in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News