A Johannesburg man says he was barred from entering Houghton Golf Club after a political symbol on his vehicle triggered a confrontation with management

The incident has prompted an official response from the club, which has defended its rules on neutral expression across its premises

The matter has sparked a heated public debate online, with South Africans divided over freedom of expression versus private club policies

A Johannesburg man says he was banned from Houghton Golf Club, and his only “offence” was having a Palestinian flag on his car. The exclusive club has since released a statement addressing the incident.

A Johannesburg man claimed he was banned from entering the Hoghton Golf Club in Johannesburg. Image:@houghtongolfclub

Source: Facebook

Speaking to eNCA, Louis Seeco revealed he is a regular visitor to the golf club, and what was meant to be another routine day at the establishment turned into something he did not see coming.

“As I was packing my golf bag in my car, a gentleman came to me, introduced himself as the GM of the club, and said they don’t take kindly to me displaying the Palestinian flag on my car. And it’s not allowed. And I said to him, but South Africa has taken a position on Palestine. The country is currently pursuing a matter at the ICJ. Now, if SA has taken a particular position, me having a flag on my car surely supports that position.”

“I feel very well and very good about the stance that I’ve taken. And I think this flag will fly on my car or sit on my car for many years to come, until Palestine is free. I have no reason to apologise, and I have no intention to take them to any court. Their conscience will judge them.”

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Houghton Golf Club in Johannesburg releases a statement reacting to the reports of the ban on a man. Image:@hougtongolfclub

Source: Facebook

Houghton Golf Club statement on flag incident

The club released a statement explaining its position on the matter.

“As General Manager of Houghton Golf Club, I wish to clarify the Club’s position regarding the display of flags, banners or symbols of a political or religious nature on club premises.

Houghton Golf Club is proudly diverse and inclusive. It is precisely because we value and respect the wide range of backgrounds, beliefs and cultures represented within our membership, staff and guests that the club cannot allow the display of political or religious symbols. Such displays are by their nature divisive and can be experienced as inflammatory or exclusionary by others.

The club does not promote, endorse or take positions on political or religious causes. Our purpose is simple and clear: Houghton Golf Club is a golf club, a place of sport, fellowship, relaxation and mutual respect. To preserve this environment, all political and religious flags or symbols are not permitted anywhere on club property.”

Watch the video below:

Social media reaction to Houghton Golf Club ban

South Africans quickly weighed in on the incident after both Seeco’s account and the club’s response were shared.

@tumisole:

“If we go by the golf club’s logic, the South African flag isn’t allowed because it’s a political symbol mos!”

@Khoza0124:

“Calling the display of a flag that represents the people of the state of Palestine a political or religious symbol says a lot about which side y’all are on.”

@Rahul_AJ_1990:

“Houghton Golf Club is out of order. The flag is not a political or religious symbol; it is the flag of a state and is not against the law.”

@Joephadima:

“I’m afraid the statement is ill-conceived and ignorant 😢 there’s neither a political nor religious affiliation associated with the flag.”

Read the statement below:

In other golfing news, LIV Golf SA winner Bryson DeChambeau showed his love for South Africa and took to X to praise the country. That post followed an earlier one in which he expressed his appreciation for the country. During the event last weekend, he also praised President Cyril Ramaphosa, with his admiration for South Africa on full display.

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Briefly News previously reported that golfing legend Tiger Woods was arrested on Friday, 27 March 2026, after being found to have been driving under the influence.

His car had rolled in a crash in Florida, as the American golfer faces fresh legal troubles. The 15-time major champion was charged with property damage and refused to submit to a lawful test

Source: Briefly News