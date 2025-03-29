Siyabonga Thwala recently opened up about a personal matter he had with his wife that he solved in the Shembe Church

The former Isibaya actor got candid with other churchgoers about how he received help after settling in a division of the Shembe Nazareth Church

Siyabonga Thwala claimed that his and his wife's prayers were answered before a Shembe congregation in a video

Siyabonga Thwala made a testimony at Emoyeni Temple. The renowned South African actor detailed how he and his wife struggled to have a child.

‘Isibaya’ former actor Siyabonga Thwala discussed his two-year journey to finally having a child after his wife's prophecy. Image: LawryKamzila

Source: Twitter

Siyabonga Thwala hailed the Shembe Nazareth Church after finding the solution to his and his wife's problems. The soapie star delivered a 14-minute testimony about how the Shembe Church helped him finally get a child.

Siyabonga Thwala praises Shmebe Church

In a YouTube video by NkulisaTemple-yoNyazi, Siyabonga was dressed in his church clothes at a Shembe Church Conference. The actor reflected on how grateful he was to finally have a son. According to Siyabonga, his wife spent a day at the temple praying for a child without telling him. She then had a dream in which a little girl appeared with the message saying "[...]do not worry, you will soon have a beautiful light-skinned baby boy." Siyabonga's wife soon fell pregnant and they welcomed a healthy son who matched the description of the wife's dream.

The actor said that when his son was born, he simply went to church to "thank God without questioning anything". Siyabonga also addressed people who may doubt his faith in the church, saying that all the testimonies are real and cannot be fabricated. Watch the video of Siyabonga Thwala below:

What is the Shembe Church?

The Shembe Nazareth Baptist Church is best known for being a combination of Christian and traditional Zulu beliefs and practices. It is the second largest African church based in South Africa with an estimated eight million members in 2023. Briefly News reports that the largest is the ZCC founded in 1910.

Members of the Nazareth Baptist Church, popularly known as the Shembe Church, sing praises of their leader, Prophet Mduduzi "uNyazilwezulu" Shembe. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

The Shembe's influence has grown. In 2024, the Shembe church leader made waves after rejecting the sitting President Cyril Ramaphosa's donation of more than R15 million. Many South Africans felt that the donation of millions to the church was an effort to garner votes. In 2022, former president Jacob Zuma saw the favour of members of the Shembe Church amid his legal battles.

Young singer Naledi Aphiwe once landed in hot water for sharing criticisms about the Shembe Church. The congregation responded after the musician commented on a trending video of elderly men in the church getting extremely young wives.

Tol Ass Mo preaching in church sparks discussion

Briefly News previously reported that controversial comedian Tol Ass Mo has embraced his new calling as a Christian prophet. The once-blackballed comedian previously denied accusations that he was a sangoma for clout.

Tol Ass Mo has set tongues wagging after a video of him preaching at his church in Thembisa was shared on social media. In the video, the reality TV star was passionately preaching to his congregation about conviction whilst his members murmured in agreement.

In the comments, netizens erupted with mixed reactions. Several suggested that Tol Ass Mo was in it for the money while others marvelled at his transformation from a Sangoma to a Christian. Others were surprised that the media personality had started a church.

