Shembe Nazareth Baptist Church's leader declined an R18-million donation from President Cyril Ramaphosa

Inkosi Mduduzi Nyazilwezulu reportedly feared that the donation would fuel plots within the church to overthrow him

Church spokesperson Thokozani Mncwabe said the donation had to be reversed due to irregularities

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered crime and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Shembe Nazareth Baptist Church leader Mduduzi Nyazilwezulu reportedly returned an R18M donation from President Cyril Ramaphosa due to fears of being overthrown. Images: RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Shembe Nazareth Baptist Church leader Mduduzi Nyazilwezulu has declined an R18-million donation from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Shembe leader fears coup

According to Scrolla, the President’s contribution was to upgrade the church’s headquarters at Ebuhleni Village in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal. Inkosi Nyazilwezulu reportedly felt accepting the offer would lead to his removal as the church’s leader.

The Inkosi suspended numerous church council members accused of working with Maskandi music promoter Xolani Mcineka to overthrow him. A source close to the church told Scrolla that Mcineka was part of the Thembezinhle church faction that challenged Unyazilwezulu's appointment and wanted to dethrone him at the Constitutional Court.

The church spokesperson, Thokozani Mncwabe, said the donation had to be halted due to irregularities:

“uNyazilwezulu was shocked when he saw the commencement of the construction without his knowledge. That is why he had to stop it with immediate effect.”

The donation, announced when the ANC President visited the church, was earmarked to build 1,000 houses in the village. Ebuhleni lacked adequate infrastructure, and its residents lived in shacks and tents.

South Africans label donation as vote-buying

Many applauded Inkosi Nyazilwezulu for returning the donation, and some netizens implied that Ramaphosa was attempting to buy support before the General Election.

@visse_ss said:

“It looks like someone was caught trying to but votes.”

@DlaminiDukani asked:

“Even church leaders reject him? Who are we?”

@b3l_Air stated:

“Commendable.”

@ydb_ZN differed:

“Many people on X really don't know who Shembe is, R18m is indeed 18cents.”

@owen_ngcobo2 wondered:

“Where did they get this money? Just recently, they couldn't pay their employees; I think taxpayers' money is being stolen here.”

KZN Municipalities contribute R8 Million to Shembe Pilgrimage

Briefly News reported that three KwaZulu-Natal municipalities splashed about R8 million on the Nazareth Baptist Church’s three-day Pilgrimage.

The eThekwini Municipality provided numerous services, including ambulances, water tanks and 20,000 plastic waste bags.

Many expressed outrage over the move, with some saying the money could have been used to improve the city’s state.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News