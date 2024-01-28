President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed building plans to meet housing needs for the Nazareth Baptist Church congregants

Once the groundbreaking project is completed the eBuhleni faction will receive 1000 houses for its congregants

Many South Africans believe the president is trying to secure votes ahead of the national elections

President Cyril Ramaphosa promised Nazareth Baptist Church members 1000 houses. Image: @Sansile32300784

Source: Twitter

DURBAN - ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has rolled out a plan to construct a village with 1000 homes for the eBuhleni faction of the Nazareth Baptist Church in Inanda, Durban.

The initiative is aimed at addressing the housing needs of some of the millions church members in the Durban faction.

Mdumiseni Ntuli takes charge

During a church service marking the end of the January walk to the holy mountain of Khenani, Ramaphosa appointed Mdumiseni Ntuli to spearhead the housing project.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Ntuli, alongside Amakhosi, church pastors, and evangelists, will oversee the reported SABCNews.

SA discusses Ramaphosa's housing project

While some people view this move as a political strategy before the upcoming elections, others see it as a step toward meeting the needs of the church community.

Faith King stated:

"He wants their votes, looking at their huge numbers. It's a smart move for ANC, but what is bound to end it shall end."

Mziwomelele KaNtshangase wrote:

"This may be a own goal. Is there a plan for other churches similar to this one?"

Mshengu Tshabalala asked:

"Dear Mr president those people are well equipped to build those houses. Why not build a computer centre for the youth?"

Linda Erasmus Schutz commented:

"Election time."

Dumi Sangweni added:

"Trying to win back KZN from JZ MK. We see you."

Lindokuhle Lukhele mentioned:

"Oh lies lies lies everywhere is lies."

Vusi Viera stated:

"He still owes Alexandra township 1 million houses."

Ramatee Ranala added:

"Take what he's promising with a pinch of salt. "

Nota slams Ramaphosa’s R1 billion housing project

In another article, Briefly News reported that controversial music executive Nota Baloyi took aim at President Cyril Ramaphosa and the R1 Billion housing project he recently implemented.

On Thursday, 19 January, Ramaphosa addressed the housing project he promised the residents of the Northern Cape.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News