Controversial music executive Nota Baloyi took aim at President Cyril Ramaphosa and the R1 Billion housing project he recently implemented.

Ramaphosa speaks on the housing project

On Thursday, 19 January, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the housing project he promised the residents of the Northern Cape.

Ramaphosa said the project will see 4,000 houses being built across municipalities in the province. He also mentioned that the project will take place in the coming 12 to 18 months.

In his address, Ramaphosa said:

"This project is going to help reduce the housing backlog in the Northern Cape, as more people have access to housing in urban and rural areas. The most vulnerable in our society will be prioritised as beneficiaries of this mega-housing project."

Nota trolls Ramaphosa

The music executive was not at all impressed by this move, so he resorted to hurling insults at the president. He mentioned the recent floods that happened in KwaZulu-Natal.

Baloyi also made a reckless statement concerning his safety.

"R1 Billion housing project se voet, Durban is being washed into the Indian Ocean & Ramaphosa is wearing overalls in the desert… Make it make sense. Somebody, please put us out of our misery; the Nkabi’s in KZN just need to do South Africa a simple favour; we’ll pardon them after!"

Netizens slammed Nota Baloyi for his statements.

Nota trolls Black Coffee and his arm injury

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nota Baloyi said Black Coffee is faking his arm injury. This statement was made after Black Coffee was spotted folding his arms in public.

The Grammy-award winning DJ was discharged from the hospital this week after he was involved in a severe aircraft accident in Argentina.

Black Coffee's hand got injured in his youth after he was involved in a car accident and it was left paralysed.

