Law enforcement officials are taking action against members of the Shembe faction for their huge march on Tuesday

The march had approximately 10 000 people present in Durban, which is against lockdown regulations

The police have already arrested one of the organisers of the march for being in contravention of the Disaster Management Act

DURBAN - The huge march by the eBuhleni faction of the Nazareth Baptist Church (Shembe) that took place on Tuesday in Durban has legal implications for those in attendance.

The march was attended by nearly 10 000 people who are taking a stand to have their preferred leader of the church, Mduduzi uNyazilwezulu Shembe, awarded his rightful position. They are not happy that the late Vela Shembe, who was aligned with the Thembezinhle faction, was declared as the correct leader by the High Court.

According to News24, the police have already apprehended the organiser of the march for breaking lockdown regulations and being in violation of the Disaster Management Act.

Philani Lwandle is one of the main organisers of the march and he is facing charges for failing to adhere to the rules and regulations stipulated by the Act.

Police spokesperson Thembeka Mbele confirmed that the police that an inquest has been opened and an investigation is currently underway, according to TimesLIVE. More members that took part in the march could also face legal action.

One of the members of the church, Nkosinathi Makhanya, stated that he did not believe that the march was a superspreader event because members of the church sanitise regularly and were wearing masks.

Source: Briefly.co.za