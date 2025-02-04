The South African young singer Naledi Aphiwe found herself being criticised on social media

This was after the Romeo and Juliet hitmaker shared some controversial comments about the Shembe church

The Shembe Church spokesperson Thokozani Mncwabe dismissed the comments that were made by the singer

Naledi Aphiwe was in trouble with the Shembe church. Image: @nalediaphiwe

Source: Instagram

The South African talented singer Naledi Aphiwe found herself in trouble recently regarding the controversial comments she made regarding the Shembe church.

According to Sunday World, the Romeo and Juliet hitmaker joined in on the mass controversy on social media where many netizens bashed the church's older men courting young girls who are still pure to make them their wives.

Naledi wrote on social media:

"I’d rather be single than become a widow at a young age because you can definitely see that these grandpas could die anytime. I am getting myself involved in this mainly because these old men will be suffering from high blood pressure and one will need to give them an injection.

"So, I am going to judge you until you decide to get a divorce. I ask myself that every morning you wake up next to the old man, haibo they need to be taken to an old age home and leave our young sisters alone."

Shembe church responds to Naledi Aphiwe's remarks

Shortly after the singer's comments went viral, the church decided to respond to her remarks. The spokesperson of the Shembe Church, Thokozani Mncwabe said that they were offended by the singer who celebrated her song being certified platinum.

He said:

"We’ve noted her remarks, and we want to warn her. She must stop criticising our church because we are not paying attention to her. We also don’t involve ourselves in her music business, so she must leave us alone. She is young, but she is a lost soul, troubled by her demons. Unfortunately, we don’t have time for such people. But if she wants our attention, she’ll get it."

Naledi Aphiwe's remarks about the Shembe church got her in trouble. Image: @nalediaphiwe

Source: Instagram

Naledi Aphiwe causes a buzz with pictures of her alleged boyfriend

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Naledi Aphiwe had the rumour mill spinning after allegedly introducing her boyfriend. The 18-year-old shared stunning pictures on her social media, sparking a debate about dating for teenagers.

Naledi Aphiwe's career may be marred in controversy, from the bizarre allegations of her mother's death to being pelted with objects while on stage. The young singer issued a statement explaining her side to her concerned fans.

Source: Briefly News