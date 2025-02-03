What I Wanted vs What I Got: SA Woman’s Hair Disaster Leaves Mzansi in Stitches
- A stunner shared her disappointing experience at the hands of a hairstylist which left her with tears
- She showcased what she wanted vs what she got in a TikTok video making rounds on the internet
- People were stunned by the outcome as they took to the comments section to drag the hairdresser, and some laughed it off
One young lady was done dirty by her hairstylist and she took to social media to showcase the outcome which left SA talking.
Woman shows off her hair gone wrong
The hun posted her experience under the handle @nachygal where she showcased the hair transformation which went wrong, with the results clearly not what she had expected.
She shared with her viewers that she wanted Marley twist hair, but what she received looked completely different to what her hairdresser did to her head, which left her in tears. While taking to her TikTok caption, she expressed the following:
"I was done dirty…. But I’m ok… it’s gonna be ok!"
The video quickly garnered attention, with many viewers appreciating the woman’s honesty in sharing her vulnerable moment, while some dragged the hairdresser into the comments.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi chimes in on the hun's mishap
The online community flooded the comments section, sharing their thoughts with many who called out the hair stylist, while some shared their own experiences.
Buhle Leo97 said:
"Me and you together, am in this situation right now, am crying."
Honestly.Never.Mind added:
"Go back and tell her you want Marley twist."
MrsL wrote:
"I hope in 2025 we stop trusting the process when we can see it ain't processing."
Queen Mazibuko was amused:
"We look we don't judge."
Bertha Wigs suggested:
"Sometimes do research to know which hair the inspo use because stylists also don't know which hair to use, but the braid is nice though."
Source: Briefly News
