The Warriors of Zimbabwe will face the Super Eagles in their next CAF World Cup qualifying series at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom

A Zimbabwean woman has jokingly threatened her Nigerian husband about ending their union if the Super Eagles defeat her country

The viral video of the couple sparked different reactions from netizens ahead of the mouthwatering clash today

Super Eagles will host Zimbabwe in their next World Cup qualifier and a woman has joked about leaving Nigerian husband if her get beaten in Uyo.

Eric Chelle's side defeated Rwanda in the last World Cup qualifying match 2-0, thanks to a first-half brace from Victor Osimhen at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on Friday evening.

The win put the Eagles on six points and need a win over Zimbabwe to give themselves a good chance of qualifying for the World Cup next year.

Nigeria are set to face Zimbabwe in their next World Cup qualifier. Photo: Issouf Sanogo.

Zimbabwean woman 'threatens' to divorce her Nigerian husband

Nigeria's quest of going all out for three points against Zimbabwe is going to be detrimental to a man reportedly named Martins Chukwubuikem.

Nigeria are currently three points ahead of the Warriors in Group C, and a win could see either of the team move up on the table.

Chukwubuikem is married to a Zimbabwean wife, Angela, and has travelled down to the West with her for them to see Super Eagles clash with the Warriors at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

Zimbabwean woman jokingly 'threatens' to divorce her Nigerian husband if Super Eagles beat the Warriors in their World Cup qualifier. Photo: Javier Soriano.

In an interview with Making of Champions, Chukwubuikem confirmed that he had a discussion with his wife about the match last year and she jokingly said she will divorce him if Super Eagles win and she demanded he supports Zimbabwe.

The Nigerian man was forced to choose to support one of the teams in the first half and the second one in the second half.

The viral video on social media garnered lots of reactions from netizens, with some saying Angela was now a Nigerian when she married Chukwubuikem.

Fans react as Zimbabwean woman 'threatens' to divorce her Nigerian husband

Tobiloba_O said:

"She goes nowhere, she is a Nigerian now! 😂😂"

giftbreezy wrote:

"Martin nor fear, if she divorce you, we go give you one fine naija babe."

goziapparels_ joked:

"He should start signing the divorce papper’s because Osimhen is banging a hattrick tomorrow lol 😂"

pastorchidioha reacted:

"Nwanna forget the win win option o, let her support her people and you support yours. If na win and divorce blackmail she one use for you, na she go lose a complete gentleman and a loving husband. Because Nigeria is winning that match by the grace of God Almighty. Make she rest."

babatundes37649 shared:

"U guys should just prepare the divorce paper already, if shes really for youbshe won't put u in a tight corner like that... But don't worry your next marriage would be nice to you."

Edufunkey commented:

"Maybe the beautiful wife has been planning to divorce our brother. Zimbabwe will definitely lose the match🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. They should enjoy the beautiful game🤣🤣🤣🤣. Zimbabwe has no chance of winning. Even draw no possible🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Hugo Broos explains how Nigeria can help Bafana Bafana

Briefly News earlier reported that Hugo Broos opens up on how the Super Eagles of Nigeria can help Bafana Bafana in the quest to qualify for the next FIFA World Cup in North Ameria.

