The River 2 on Mzansi Magic Teasers for September 2021: All episodes here!

The Rivers 2 South African series is the second season of a consistently entertaining TV show. It has had its viewers wanting more since it premiered. This drama centres around ambition, greed, desperation, selfishness and familial bonds. The Rivers 2 on Mzansi Magic teasers for this month introduces you to Lindiwe's continuous attempt to remain among the top echelons in South Africa's diamond mining industry.

The Rivers 2 teasers for September is a sneak peek of a blend of jungle and divine justice for some characters. The show discusses how Lindiwe and Cobra search for the same thing and their willingness to do anything to get it back. As you will discover from this month's show, Lindani has what they are looking for, but he has bigger secrets that threaten his peace of mind and love life.

The River 2 on Mzansi Magic for September 2021

What will Tumi do about the shocking revelation about her marriage? Will Lindani return the precious diamond, and who will he give it to between Lindiwe and Cobra? This month's show is set to entertain in a dimension you have never experienced before.

Episode 243 - Wednesday, 1st of September, 2021

Title: Life on the Wild side

Dimpho abandons Flora to chase an enjoyable life, while Njabulo and Zweli go into the jungle to rescue everyone.

Episode 244 - Thursday, 2nd of September, 2021

Title: Save our souls!

Zweli encounters a foe that cannot be pacified in the wilderness. However, Dimpho shocks her family with her carefree attitude while on holiday.

Episode 245 - Friday, 3rd of September, 2021

Title: Extra

Dimpho has no idea what tomorrow holds after a fun-filled night.

Episode 246 - Monday, 6th of September, 2021

Title: Marserati Rage

Lindiwe's new and expensive acquisition surprises and shocks her employees since some find it difficult to make ends meet. Nevertheless, Cobra's happy return from travelling was greeted with a piece of sad news.

Episode 247 - Tuesday, 7th of September, September, 2021

Title: Something big, something massive

The three scary Refilwes collaborate on a deviously huge responsibility while the Dikanas celebrate fresh happenings.

Episode 248 - Wednesday, 8th of September, 2021

Title: Don't be a capitalist

Lindiwe plans to unveil her largest diamond, but she is unaware that Cobra has something planned out.

Episode 249 - Thursday, 9th of September, 2021

Title: The diamond mission

The Mokoenas are afraid that Cobra's life may be on the line when he provokes the protesters.

Episode 250 - Friday, 10th of September, 2021

Title: Born for this

Cobra succeeds in recruiting an accomplice to his tricky schemes from the family. Meanwhile, Lindiwe is ready to fire at a close associate because someone had stolen her diamond.

Episode 251 - Monday, 13th of September, 2021

Title: Always a suspect

Lindiwe is determined to have her diamonds back at whatever cost. But, unfortunately, Lindani is trapped in his deceit and lies.

Episode 252 - Tuesday, 14th of September, 2021

Title: Who to trust?

Lindani hopes that his secrets are safe with Charlie. Meanwhile, Charlie is under intense pressure because the stakes are higher. Lindiwe wants the identity of her diamond thief and will stop at nothing to achieve this.

Episode 253 - Wednesday, 15th of September, 2021

Title: My playground

Lindani's dark secrets affect his romance with Tumi. Nevertheless, Charlie lands in trouble after the plans to get rewarded fail.

Episode 254 - Thursday, 16th of September, 2021

Title: If I was a rich man

Tumi is mentally disturbed about the situation in her marriage. It finally dawns on Charlie that he made a pact with Lucifer.

Episode 255 - Friday, 17th of September, 2021

Title: End of the honeymoon

Zolani and Lindiwe make a tragic error. Finally, however, Lindani decides to confess his sins.

Episode 256 - Monday, 20th of September, 2021

Title: A complete go

Lindani's life is hanging by a thread while Cobra is nervous about finding his possession.

Episode 257 - Tuesday, 21st of September, 2021

Title: Angel of death

Zolani embarks on a dangerous mission. Meanwhile, Cobra continues looking for his diamonds and seeks the help of the police force.

Episode 258 - Wednesday, 22nd of September, 2021

Title: Who shot you, son?

Trouble is on the mountain when Zolani does not deliver on his promise to Lindiwe. In addition, Cobra is in a bad state because the knowledge of where Lindani kept the stolen diamond remains unknown to him.

Episode 259 - Thursday, 23rd of September, 2021

Title: Once too many times

Tumi gets a shocking reality check, and it affects her.

Episode 260 - Friday, 24th of September, 2021

Title: Cursed

Season 2 finales as Tumi realises that she has a lot in common with Lindiwe beyond what she is willing to agree with. However, Mbali tries to hide the secrets of Lindiwe from her father.

Lindiwe

Lindiwe is a businesswoman who does not care for the welfare of her employees. So her struggling workers got shocked when she acquired an expensive asset. Unfortunately, she does not know that someone is planning to rip her diamonds away from her, and by the time she found out, it was a little too late. Nevertheless, she is determined to get her property back at all costs, not minding who is in her way.

Cobra

Cobra is a lord of deceit and grand mischief. After returning from a trip, he started devising means to steal someone's property. First, he puts his life at risk when he infuriates an already angry mob. Then, he cunningly brings someone into his devious plan. Cobra feverishly scanned everywhere for the diamond that was not his in the first place. How will involving the police help his hunt?

The River 2 on Mzansi Magic teasers for September help you get pumped for what would be a fascinating conclusion of the drama's second season. You will get a rare insight into how characters reconcile their ambitions. But, of course, you do not want to miss any part of The River soapie's actions.

