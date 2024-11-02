Is Randy Travis dead? The singer's health status and biography

Randy Travis is considered a key figure in the neotraditional country movement, which brought a return to traditional country sounds in the mid-1980s. Despite his lucrative music career, his life has had a few lows that affected his ability to sing. This article answers the question, 'Is Randy Travis dead?' and highlights his health challenges.

Randy during the 38th Annual Country Music Awards (L) and him during the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards at the Grand Ole Opry House (R). Photo: Katherine Bomboy/Frank Mullen (modified by author)

'Did Randy Travis pass away?' has been a common question since the early 2010s. The legendary country singer has had a tumultuous life that started during his teenage years. In 2010, he went through a divorce and had a few run-ins with the authorities in 2012 before he suffered a life-threatening ailment.

Randy Travis' profile summary

Full name Randy Bruce Traywick Date of birth May 4, 1959 Age 65 years old in 2024 Birth sign Taurus Place of birth Marshville, North Carolina Current residence Texas Nationality American Height 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m/175 cm) Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Mary Davis (2015 to date) Elizabeth Lib Hatcher (1991-2010) Children None Parents Bobbie and Harold Traywick Profession Singer-songwriter, actor Genre Country Label Warner Music Nashville Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter) TikTok YouTube Website randytravis.com

Is Randy Travis dead or still alive?

The multi-Grammy-award-winning singer is not dead. He almost died in 2013 but has been under medical care ever since as he slowly recovers his physical ability.

Why is Randy Travis in a wheelchair?

Randy Travis' health took a turn for the worse in July 2013 when he suffered a near-fatal stroke. He was admitted to hospital with a viral upper respiratory infection.

The doctors later diagnosed him with idiopathic cardiomyopathy complications, a condition where the heart muscle becomes scarred and weakened. This led to congestive heart failure.

During his hospitalization, Randy suffered a massive stroke and had to undergo brain surgery to relieve pressure. His condition was so severe that doctors gave him less than a 1% chance of survival.

His wife, Mary, told Today in May 2019 that she battled with whether to take the singer off life support but ultimately decided not to.

Even in his state, his semi-coma state, he squeezed my hand – And he laid there, and I just I saw this tear just fell. And it was, you know, one, two at a time. And I just went back to the doctors, and I said, 'We're fighting this.'

Randy spent six months in the ICU. The stroke affected the right side of his body. He was also diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder that impacts his ability to speak, read, and write.

Top 5 facts about country music legend Randy Travis. Photo: Jason Kempin on Getty Images (modified by author)

Randy Travis' age and early life

The country icon is 65 years old as of 2024. He was born on May 4, 1959, in Marshville, North Carolina, a small town near Charlotte.

The singer is the second of six siblings born to Bobbie and Harold Traywick. The family of eight lived on a farm. Harold kept a large collection of country music records, which exposed Randy to country stars like Roy Rogers, Hank Williams, and Gene Autry.

By the time he was 10 years old, Randy had learned to play the guitar and began performing at local events and parties. His father encouraged him and his brother Ricky to pursue music, and they often performed together as The Traywick Brothers.

Despite his early interest in music, Randy had a rebellious teenage phase, getting into trouble with the law and eventually dropping out of high school at 16. He would get his big break in 1975 when he performed at a talent contest at Country City USA in Charlotte, where he was noticed by one of the judges, Lib Hatcher.

Randy Travis' wife

The country music icon is currently married to Mary Davis. They tied the knot on March 21, 2015, after knowing each other for 30 years. Mary has been Randy's primary caregiver since his 2013 near-fatal stroke. She was previously married to cosmetic dentist Dr. Ritchie Beougher.

Randy was married to his first wife and manager, Elizabeth 'Lib' Hatcher, from 1991 to 2010. The former couple met in 1975 when Randy was a teenager, and Lib was a manager of a nightclub where he performed in Charlotte, North Carolina. She played a crucial role in the singer's early career.

Randy Travis with his first wife, Lib Hatcher, on March 17, 2009 (L) and his second wife, Mary Davis, on May 16, 2024 (R). Photo: Jason Kempin/M Becker (modified by author)

Randy Travis' children

Travis does not have any children of his own. He is a stepfather to Mary Davis' two children, Cavenaugh and Raleigh, from her marriage to Dr Ritchie.

In August 2020, Mary and Randy revealed during their interview with Taste of Country that the singer did not have kids because of circumstances surrounding his first marriage. Mary told the publication, with Travis in agreement,

He wanted children, and I think his relationship with Lib, who was so much older than him and they were not able to, is what he explained to me...Children are very special to Randy, and he has always had a very — you know, some people are magnetic toward children and animals, and Randy was always that charismatic.

Elizabeth Hatcher was 16 years older than Randy. She was around 47 years old when they tied the knot in 1991.

Randy Travis and Mary Davis attend the Kentucky Derby 150 at Churchill Downs on May 04, 2024, in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Daniel Boczarski

Randy Travis' career

Travis' commercial success in the music industry started with the release of his debut album Storms of Life in 1986. It sold over 4 million copies and had hit tracks like On the Other Hand and Forever and Ever, Amen.

Throughout his career, the Grand Ole Opry member released 22 studio albums, selling over 25 million copies. He charted over 50 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, with over 20 reaching number one. He is known for major hits like I Told You So, Hard Rock Bottom of Your Heart, and Three Wooden Crosses.

Among his accolades, Randy has received seven Grammy Awards, 11 Academy of Country Music statuettes, 10 American Music Awards, two People's Choice awards, seven Music City News awards, eight Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association and five Country Music Association honours.

In 2004, the singer received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Later in 2016, he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

In May 2019, the singer published his autobiography, Forever and Ever, Amen: A Memoir of Music, Faith, and Braving the Storms of Life. The memoir provides an in-depth look at Randy's life.

Randy also ventured into acting. He has appeared in several popular TV shows and films, including Wind in the Wire, A Holiday to Remember, Matlock, Black Dog, and The Rainmaker.

Randy Travis during a House Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, and the Internet hearing in Washington, DC, US, on June 26, 2024. Photo: Tierney L. Cross

Randy Travis' net worth

The Whisper My Name hitmaker is estimated to be worth $12 million in 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His net worth is attributed to his successful music career.

Where is Randy Travis today?

Randy and his wife, Mary, are based in Texas, where the singer continues to receive medical care. He makes occasional public appearances where Mary does most of the talking.

The singer has not given up on his life-long passion for music. He has been working on new music with the help of artificial intelligence to overlay his voice from old recordings, according to a May 2024 CBS report.

Randy's wife and his longtime producer, Kyle Lehning, used an AI model with a surrogate voice from country singer James DuPre to create the track, Where That Came From. The song came out in May 2024.

Mary Travis, Randy Travis and James Dupre are seen backstage at the Ryman Auditorium on October 28, 2019, in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Kempin

Randy Travis is not dead but continues to fight through the aftermath of the massive stroke that almost claimed his life. He has had a great support system in his wife, Mary, and the fans who continue to listen to his legendary music.

