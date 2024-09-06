Harry Styles' balding no more: How his hair made a full comeback

With a career spanning over a decade, Harry Styles hardly makes headlines for the wrong reasons. However, in late 2023, he shook the entertainment scene to its core after shaving his hair. This transformation left fans puzzled, many curious if Harry Styles' balding was due to a fashion trend or a genetic disorder.

Harry Styles during the 2014 British Fashion Awards (L). The actor at the BRIT Awards in 2023 (R). Photo: Justin Tallis, Stringer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Styles is an English singer regarded as one of the most influential men in music and fashion. Beyond his chart-topping hits and award-winning albums, the heartthrob is widely recognised for his charismatic personality and curly locks. It is no wonder the star made news after rocking a buzz cut. Most of Harry’s fans will be thrilled to know he is now growing his hair back.

Harry Styles’ profile summary

Full name Harry Edward Styles Famous as Harry Styles Gender Male Date of birth 1 February 1994 Age 30 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace Redditch, Worcestershire, England, UK Current residence North London, England Nationality English Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School Height 6’ (1.83 m) Weight 74 kg (163 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Parents Anne Twist and Desmond Styles Siblings Gemma (Biological), Amy and Mike Twist (Step-siblings) Profession Singer-songwriter, actor Years active 2010-present Net worth $120 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

Harry Styles balding history

When it comes to haircuts, the Grammy-Award-winning singer has tried them all, rocking everything from shoulder-length waves to a bouffant.

However, over the years, Harry Styles’ receding hairline has piqued the interest of fans and media. During a 2022 interview with Rolling Stones, the star dismissed rumours that he had gone bald, saying:

What is it with baldness? I think it skips a generation. If your grandfather is bald, you probably will, too. Luckily, my granddad was not bald, so fingers crossed.

Here is a comprehensive look at Styles’ hair evolution journey to address the fears of some of his die-hard fans who are reportedly worried that he is gradually losing hair.

Singer Harry Styles during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. Photo: Geoff Robins

Source: Original

When did Harry start balding?

Harry Styles’ shaved head debuted in November 2023 when he was spotted alongside his ex-girlfriend Taylor Russell at a U2 concert in Las Vegas.

According to photos obtained by TMZ, the singer had said farewell to his famous curly mop in exchange for a fresh buzz cut. Days later, his gender-neutral skin and nail care brand, Pleasing, released an Instagram photo of the As It Was hitmaker rocking his new hairdo.

While it remains a mystery when Harry shaved off his hair or the reason behind the move, it is clear that his fans mourned his signature look.

How did fans react to Harry Styles’ buzz cut?

Although the actor had shaved his hair in 2016, he received a lot of backlash after doing it a second time in 2023. Many continued chatting about it on social media as various memes continued swirling around, making fun of his new look.

Harry Styles during the 2020 BRIT Awards (L). The musical icon performing at the SAP Center in 2015 (R). Photo: Jim Dyson, C Flanigan (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The criticism went on until Styles’ mother, Anne Twist, commented on all the hate her son was receiving via an Instagram post that read:

There is an irony in all the negativity Harry has been facing for his haircut, considering his legacy of inclusion and kindness. I do not understand why he is going through this, yet he has always made everyone feel seen and heard.

Is Harry Styles growing out his hair?

In January 2024, amid speculations about Harry Styles’ hair loss, he reminded his fans that in deed hair does grow back when you cut it off.

The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker was pictured on vacation in Anguilla with Taylor Russell and their close pal, actor and comedian James Corden.

Photos by Daily Mail exposed Harry swimming in the Caribbean with hair on his head again. On 3 January 2024, the star’s snap was shared on X (Twitter), showing closely cropped hair.

Does Harry Styles have hair transplants?

Harry Styles’ hairline has left many wondering whether he has ever considered or undergone a hair transplant.

Singer Harry at 106.1 KISS FM's Jingle Ball in 2015 (L). Styles during a 2024 Premier League match (R). Photo: Kevin Mazur, Bradley Collyer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

This is because most M-shaped hairlines are considered classic signs of pattern baldness. However, the singer has never officially confirmed if he has ever gone under the knife for any cosmetic enhancement.

FAQs

Syles’ career achievements in music and acting constantly attract public scrutiny about his personal life details. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about him:

How old is Harry Styles?

The Worcestershire native (aged 30 years as of 2024) was born on 1 February 1994 to pub owner Anne Twist and finance worker Desmond Styles.

Why did Harry Styles donate his hair?

Styles chopped off his hair in 2016 to donate to Little Princess Trust, a charity that provides wigs to little cancer patients who lose their hair during treatment.

Has Harry Styles lost his hair?

In 2023, Harry Styles shaved his hair for personal reasons. Nonetheless, he has since grown it back.

Who has Harry Styles been in a relationship with?

Harry is currently single. However, he has dated models Kendall Jenner and Camille Rowe, singer Taylor Swift and actresses Olivia Wilde and Taylor Russell.

Harry Styles during a vacation in January 2024 (L). The singer at the 2012 Burberry Prorsum show (R). Photo: @hsdaily on X (Twitter), Fred Duval via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is Harry Styles’ net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Night Changes star is worth $120 million. His income primarily stems from his illustrious career in the entertainment industry.

The topic of Harry Styles' balding has been hot since photos of him rocking a short hairdo surfaced online in 2023. While he has since started growing his hair back, the singer was highly criticised for this move. Many considered his curly hair an essential part of his brand image.

