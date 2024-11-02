Eric Macheru recently had reason to celebrate in his personal life as he shared a happy moment with fans

Skeem Saam 's Eric Macheru left many people touched as he opened up about a big update about him and the mother of his child

Fans of Eric Macheru and celebrities, including Minnie Dlamini, were moved by the actor's news

Eric Macheru shared a special moment with the mother of his son, Claudeen Wagner. The Skeem Saam actor became a father in 2019 with his partner.

'Skeem Saam' star Eric Macheru announced that he got married to Claudeen Wagner the traditional way. Image: @ericmacheru

Source: Instagram

Most recently, he announced new developments between him and Claudeen Wagner. Thapelo Mokoena and Minnie Dlamini were among those touched by Eric Macheru's happy news.

Eric Macheru gets hitched to Claudeen Wagner

Skeem Saam star Eric took to social media on 1 November 2024 to announce that he had a traditional ceremony to marry Claudeen. The actor posted photos with their son Marvin Francis Macheru, and they were all dressed in stunning shoeshoe attire. They also showed closeups of the event to celebrate their union. See the photos below:

SA cheers for Eric Macheru

Many people congratulated the actor on getting married and gushed over Eric's stunning wedding day. People wished the couple well, including actor Thapelo Mokoena. Read the comments from fans and celebrities:

Thapelo Mokoena wrote:

“Congratulations, Macheru family.”

Soccer icon Itu Khune simply wrote :

"Fam ❤."

Actress Minnie Dlamini wrote:

"Congratulations ❤️"

theerealolga said:

"Congratulations to you brother."

njabzfinest cheered:

"Congrats njayam."

pinky.galawe applauded:

"Congratulations ❤️👏 @ericmacheru, well done son ❤️."

luckysekgala cheered:

"Congratulations mokgotse."

Ntsiki says Eric Macheru had crush on her

Briefly News previously reported that in a post on X, Eric Macheru was posing with his son. Reacting to the photo, the controversial Ntsiki said that the actor had a crush on her and that she regrets missing out on possibly being with a present husband and father.

Ntsiki Mazwai amused people after detailing her regrets about Eric Macheru. People cracked jokes about Ntsiki Mazwai's lamentations.

South African poet Ntsiki Mazwai was impressed by Eric Macheru, who is a present dad. The Skeem Saam actor reminded her of their past.

